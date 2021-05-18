Mother and daughter accuse Belfast residents of spreading rumors that they run a brothel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Abbate, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

May 18—A mother and daughter who live in Belfast have filed a defamation lawsuit against eight people ― including two city councilors ― who they say accused the women of running a brothel and hosting sex parties.

The lawsuit was filed in Waldo County Superior Court on May 10 on behalf of April Walker and her mother, R. M. Woodford. The women, who live in the historic James P. White House, accuse the group of publicly spreading false statements about them shortly after Walker and Woodford expressed their opposition to a proposal for a former school to be converted into rental properties more than two years ago.

Individuals named as defendants in the lawsuit say the allegations are false. In fact, they say that the apparent Facebook comments included as evidence in the lawsuit have been fabricated.

"[It's] beyond false allegations, they have fabricated evidence which is much, much worse than a false allegation," Belfast City Councilor Mike Hurley said. "Not one thing any of the people are alleged to have said, were said. There isn't one comment in the evidence that was real."

The lawsuit names Hurley, Belfast City Councilor Neal Harkness and his wife Cheryl Fuller, Mandy Marriner-Everett, Anne Saggese, Joshua Ard, Erik Klausmeyer and Allison Ames Goscinski as defendants.

After the Pierce School proposal failed, the lawsuit claims that the defendants began "harassing" the women and accusing them of undermining the process for the project.

The defendants allegedly then began making public statements regarding Walker and Woodford running a brothel at their home on Church Street and hosting sex parties there. One Facebook comment included in the lawsuit insinuated that Jeffrey Epstein had visited the house.

On one instance, Neal Harkness allegedly accused Walker and Woodford of hosting "Hollywood prostitutes" and referred to their home as a whorehouse, according to the lawsuit. Harkness, reached on Monday afternoon, said the allegations against him are also false.

"They're complete fabrications," Harkness said.

The lawsuit claims that the "defamatory content" allegedly expressed by defendants were posted "on a platform" where Hurley serves as a "host." Hurley is the administrator for the public Facebook group called "You Know You Love Belfast If....".

Instead of blocking the individuals who were making the defamatory statements against Walker and Woodford, the lawsuit alleges that Hurley joined in.

"People like the Walkers ruin Belfast. That woman walks her dog and ignores everyone with her nose high in the air and if they don't like it here go back to New York and take the brothel with them," according to a copy of what appears to be a Facebook comment made by Mike Hurley that is included in the lawsuit.

Hurley denies that he ever made that Facebook comment.

"I was shocked that a lawsuit would be filed based on complete fabrication of all evidence," he said.

A search of the "You Know You Love Belfast If..." page for posts related to the claims made in the lawsuit did not turn up any matching comments.

David Walker, the attorney representing Walker and Woodford, said Monday that if the defendants "are claiming that they didn't post the defamatory statements then we will get to the bottom of it through the legal process."

Walker said he will present evidence during the legal process to show that the defendants did make the comments.

"Deleting content after the fact does not blunt the impact that these injurious, inflammatory statements make on any number of innocent parties," Walker said.

Through the lawsuit, Walker and Woodford are seeking an unspecified amount of damages on counts of defamation, painting someone in a false light and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP fears taking their ‘eye off the ball’ for next election, as Trump keeps focus on 2020

    Republicans worry Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims will alienate swing voters and send mixed messages to their base.

  • De Niro says leg injury may prevent Tribeca fest appearance

    A leg injury may keep Robert De Niro from celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival. The accident happened last week in Oklahoma while on location for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” While his scenes for the film can be pushed back further to accommodate his recovery, he may not have the same luxury when the Tribeca Film Festival kicks off on June 9.

  • Chester County schools delayed; deputy returns fire at suspect who shot first

    Residents in the Richburg area near Interstate 77 have been asked to lock their doors and stay inside after the suspect shot at deputies during a chase. A deputy returned fire, officials said.

  • ‘No way for us to know’: Prisoner was discharged from KC area hospital by accident

    He was apprehended in Independence on Sunday night — four days after he was allowed to walk away from St. John Hospital in Leavenworth.

  • The Queen Is Coming: Netflix Announces Bridgerton Spinoff Centering a Young Queen Charlotte

    My dearest reader, ‘tis I—Lady Welpington of The Root.

  • Her Body Was Found At The Bottom Of A Lake in 2009. Now Her Landlord Is Charged With Murder.

    A Texas man has been arrested for the 2006 murder of one of his tenants, a mother whose body was discovered at the bottom of a lake three years after her disappearance, authorities announced this week. On May 12, Jimmy Wolfenbarger was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of Holly Simmons, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday. The 46-year-old Buchanan Dam mother disappeared on Nov. 27, 2006 after she dropped off her teenage daughter at a bus stop. On July 7, 2009, her body was discovered in a submerged aluminum boat in Inks Lake by a diver. "Concrete bags had been placed over her, which had become waterlogged and hardened," the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. According to the statement, Wolfenbarger was Simmons' landlord and lived in an RV park near the property where Simmons, a nursing technician, lived with her children. “He often had disputes with Simmons regarding one of her two daughters," the statement says. Jimmy Wolfenbarger Photo: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Wolfenbarger, who was recently named a suspect when the case was reopened in 2016, is suspected of strangling Simmons to death using “a wire, cord or similar ligature,” local media outlet KXAN reported. On Wednesday, Wolfenbarger was released from jail after posting a $2 million bond. He had turned himself in the same day to the Lubbock County Jail after a May 3 indictment. Simmons’ brother, Paul Wishman, and sister, Deb Sherwood spoke with KXAN, saying that they knew that Wolfenbarger was involved from the beginning. “What we’ve been told over the past 15 years is he was the main suspect,” Sherwood said, “but there wasn’t enough evidence.” The siblings reportedly said that they wish Wolfenbarger was behind bars. “Hopefully he doesn’t get away, and hopefully they’ve got a good case, and justice will be served for her, her kids, her grandkids and the rest of the family,” Wishman said. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

  • 'Thank God for every single moment': DMX's biggest revelations from Part 1 of his last interview

    Hip-hop star DMX gave his last interview three weeks before he died. His wisdom and hopes are airing 'Uncensored' as a two-part TV One docuseries.

  • Phoenix-area Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

    They blast the audit by the Cyber Ninjas firm, which was hired by fellow Arizona Republicans.

  • Facebook wants ‘other companies’ to use the Oversight Board, too

    Facebook executives have suggested the Oversight Board could one day work with "other companies," but competing platforms have little incentive to do so.

  • 3 inmates killed in 1 week as feds sue Alabama over prisons

    Three men died in apparent inmate-on-inmate assaults in less than one week in Alabama prisons, a spate of death that happened as the state faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison violence and legislators seek more information from the troubled system. The deaths happened this month in separate incidents at three different prisons, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed. The prison system said the deaths are being investigated.

  • UK woman murdered in Pakistan ‘may have been killed by a hired gunman’

    The 24-year-old woman had registered a complaint with local police against two local men

  • Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

    Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say a covert warrant that prosecutors obtained for his Apple iCloud account in November 2019 and a raid last month by agents who seized his electronic devices show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist than a personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump. In a letter to a federal judge in Manhattan, the lawyers said that by secretly seizing Giuliani's cloud data files in 2019, investigators had improperly intruded on private communications with the president.

  • Migrant workers flee Indian capital after extended lockdown

    Most migrant workers coming from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh states, northeast of Delhi were seen at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal with their children and belongings on Tuesday (May 18).Some sat on footpaths and some slept at platforms waiting for transportation.Delhi has been under lockdown to curb the unprecedented spread of coronavirus for a month and there have been no hint of reopening from the government.

  • Cheney says McCarthy, Stefanik are 'complicit' in spreading Trump's lies

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday told Fox News' Chris Wallace that she considers both House Minority Leader (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who replaced her as the chair of the House Republican Conference last week, "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's lies. Cheney then reiterated what she's been saying the last few few months as she's come under fire from her GOP colleagues and was ultimately removed from her leadership role — that she isn't willing to back Trump's falsehoods for the sake of the party. WALLACE: Are Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik being complicit in the Trump lies? LIZ CHENEY: They are, and I'm not willing to do that. pic.twitter.com/zp9kbJZKi2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 16, 2021 In another interview that aired during Sunday's edition of This Week on ABC News, Cheney told host Jon Karl she doesn't actually think many Republican lawmakers, save for maybe a handful, actually believe Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. But she suggested it's "really dangerous" to cross Trump, so many have fallen in line anyway. "We now live in a country where [members of Congress'] votes are affected because they're worried about their security, they're worried about threats on their lives," she said. .@jonkarl: "How many of your colleagues actually believe that stuff—actually believe the election was stolen?" Rep. Liz Cheney: "I think it's a relatively small number." https://t.co/zwcCkO7rtC pic.twitter.com/xsyrfSdS4b — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterBiden, harboring low expectations, wants Israel and Gaza to give 'calm' a chanceThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracy

  • Australian businessman trapped in India dies from Covid

    Mr Kant is believed to be the second Australian to die in India amid a temporary travel ban on citizens.

  • $4B Ponzi Scheme OneCoin and ‘CryptoQueen’ Leader Found in Default in US Lawsuit

    Ruga Ignatova and her company failed to respond to the case, documents filed in the New York federal court say.

  • DJ Olivia Dope accuses Joe Budden of sexual harassment during podcast

    In a video released on Sunday, DJ Olivia Dope said she left the show due to Budden’s behavior, reported by Complex. “I am here today, still uncomfortable, but I find the bravery to speak out on a very embarrassing situation,” Olivia said, looking directly at the camera.

  • Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic Games due to COVID-19

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A top medical organisation has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed as the country battles a spike in coronavirus infections less than three months from the start of the Games. The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association representing about 6,000 primary care doctors said hospitals in the Games host city "have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity" amid a surge in infections. "We strongly request that the authorities convince the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games," the association said in a May 14 open letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga which was posted to its website on Monday.

  • These Are the Top Predictions for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter's Name

    Should you place a bet on one of these baby girl names—or will Meghan and Harry go in a different direction altogether for their new daughter?

  • GOP Has Good Shot at Winning the 2022 Midterms: Sen. Toomey

    May.17 -- Republican Senator&nbsp;Pat Toomey&nbsp;of Pennsylvania says the GOP has a good shot at winning in the 2022 midterm elections. Toomey, who's not running again in 2022, says the party has to move on from former President Donald Trump. He speaks to Bloomberg's David Westin on "Balance of Power."