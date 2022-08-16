Mother And Daughter Accused Of Driving Children Around Memphis To Commit Armed Robberies

Memphis police have arrested a mother, daughter and two 14-year-old children in connection to a string of robberies.

Mother & Daughter arrested for allegedly driving two 14-year-old boys around Memphis to rob people. pic.twitter.com/gWJjjL5lZd — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 12, 2022

On Sunday, Aug. 7, at 2:00 p.m., authorities responded to a shooting at a laundromat on Morlye Street, where a man was shot.

According to Action News 5, the victim told authorities a male and female entered the store and allegedly pointed a gun at him while demanding his money. The female reportedly shot him in his left arm, and the two suspects fled the scene in a gray four-door sedan with the victim’s phone.

A few days later, on Tuesday, around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a robbery on Rhodes Avenue, where a victim told police that a black sedan drove past him twice before a female and male got out of the car. The victim said the man demanded his money while the woman pointed a gun at him and the victim’s phone and wallet were stolen.

The next day, two robberies transpired minutes apart. Officers responded in the area of Getwell and then Maxine Street, in which both victims reported being robbed by two men. One victim said they recognized the vehicle they drove as a black Hyundai Sonata with Texas plates.

Investigators say that officers tracked the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. Eventually, 19-year-old Abrianna Taylor, the driver of the runaway vehicle, crashed after rear-ending a pickup truck and was taken into custody.

Mount Moriah task force officers responded to a call in the evening, where they located the two male suspects after a foot chase. Both 14-year-old suspects were arrested, and one was armed with a handgun.

After locating the three suspects, authorities discovered a fourth suspect involved in the robberies was Lashuna Taylor, the mother of Abrianna.

The affidavit says Abrianna admitted to shooting the victim on Morlye street and giving one of the two teens a gun. Abrianna told investigators that she had committed several robberies with the teens.

According to True Crime Daily, Lashuna was charged with attempted aggravated robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and child neglect/endangerment and driving with a suspended license.

Abrianna was charged with aggravated robbery, providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, facilitation of burglary to a motor vehicle, facilitation of aggravated robbery and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.

The charges against the 14-year-old boys include attempted robbery, aggravated robbery, juvenile possession of a handgun and eluding arrest on foot. On Aug. 11, The charges of especially aggravated (2X) and especially aggravated robbery were added. Lashuna and Abrianna’s connection to the two is unclear.

Shelby County Jail records show Lashuna’s bond is $100,000 and Abrianna’s is $150,000.