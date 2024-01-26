Mother and daughter to compete against each other in Ocala Tractor Pull event this weekend

The NTPA and Mid-Florida Tractor Pullers Association will together present the Ocala Tractor Pull on Friday and Saturday at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala. This year there will be a mother-daughter duo competing against each other.

Shannon Capparelli, 49, drives "Wonderland," which is an '86 K-10 Chevy four-wheel drive. Her daughter Casey Smith, 23, drives a four-wheel drive Dodge called "The Old Black Dodge." They both compete in the the 500-cubic-inch engine class as a mother and daughter.

Shannon Capparelli, right, and her daughter Casey Smith will compete in this weekend's NTPA and Mid-Florida Tractor Pullers Association competition at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

Two years ago Shannon's husband, Brian, wanted her to pull with a tractor. Tractors have whole lot more to worry about from two brakes to a clutch and more, and that was more than Shannon wanted to worry about.

"I've always loved trucks, they are my jam. I can rebuild the rears and the driveline and I can redo the engine," Shannon said. "So I said you're buying me a truck or I will buy myself a truck," Shannon said.

Casey has been pulling for about a year now.

"It's been a family thing for about the last seven years. I decided why not give it a try. My mom and my dad both pull and so do a lot of our friends and family, so I thought it was my turn to get behind the wheel," he said.

Casey knows a little bit about the engines and what drives them.

"But I don't know the internal parts, I just drive," he said.

Shannon says that she loves competing against her daughter and that they push each other to go a little further each time.

"If I get 275, I want her to go a little further. We egg each other on," Shannon said.

"We always check on each other before and after. We kiss each other good luck and check on each other afterwards to make sure we're OK. It's an adrenaline rush," Casey said.

After their run, their legs and hands are shaking, and they really don't notice the crowd.

When asked what the secret to pulling is, Casey said, "Just mash the gas and just give it all you can and the sled will stop you."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Mid-Florida Tractor Pullers Association in Ocala and Marion County