Mother-daughter duo, both UI alums, start online coffee business to stay connected

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A mother-daughter team with Central Illinois ties are opening an online coffee business.

They said Adegacha! Premium Coffee will offer dark roast coffee beans as well as decaf. Aundie Owens and her mom, Rhea Morallos, both went to the University of Illinois for business. Owens stayed in Central Illinois and her mom lives in California.

They said the business keeps them close, even though they’re thousands of miles apart.

“We used to have this nighttime ritual where you say, ‘Goodnight, don’t let the bedbugs bite. Adegacha,” Owens said. “And we’re like, ‘Where did adegacha come from?’ My little sister made it up. And she’s like, ‘Well, our thing is so long that, like, adegacha just encompasses everything.”

Owens said their website will start taking orders on March 8th — which also happens to be International Women’s Day.

