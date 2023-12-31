Mother, daughter found dead inside dog kennel business in Maine, state police say

Authorities are investigating after a mother and daughter were found dead inside a dog kennel business in Maine, state police said.

Jean Robinson, 76, and her daughter, Allison Cumming, 53, both of Farmington, were found dead at the Pawsitive Dog Kennel at 274 Red Schoolhouse Road in Farmington on Wednesday morning, state police said. Both women lived on the property in a separate building.

Police responded to the business after receiving a 911 call at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday reporting the discovery of two dead women inside.

Detectives from the State Police Major Crimes Unit, Farmington Police, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies worked throughout the evening collecting evidence and conducting interviews, state police said.

Autopsies were performed on Thursday, however the cause and manner of the death is not being released at this time, state police said

There is no known immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the two deaths is urged to contact the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311.

Farmington is a small town in Franklin County, northwest of Waterville. The town had a population of 7,592 as of the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

