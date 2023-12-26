Mother, daughter killed on Christmas Eve in Phoenix remembered as family to all

The Phoenix community is grieving the loss of two people who, according to their loved ones, were like surrogate family to everyone who knew them.

Maryalice Cash, 47, and her mother, Cynthia Domini, 83, were shot and killed on Christmas Eve after an altercation at a holiday gathering, Phoenix police said. The suspect, David DeNitto, 47, who was reportedly in a relationship with Cash, is believed to have shot the two women before taking his own life. Both victims leave behind adult children.

Cash, known as Molly, was a mother to one son and, according to her boss, Phil Tibi, who led Cash's real estate group, she highly valued relationships above all else.

Tibi described his friend and longest-employed agent as "more family-oriented than work-oriented." In the office, she kept diligent track of birthdays and anniversaries, making sure to give friendly heads-ups so that important life events never went unnoticed. She was also the first agent to send a celebratory message when another colleague closed a deal.

“She always had a motherly instinct about her. She was a very strong personality," Tibi said. "Family was everything to her."

The years preceding her death were marked by personal tragedy for Cash, who faced one emotional loss after another. In a span of about two years, according to Tibi, she endured the loss of her best friend, her father, and her sister.

“I could tell she was worn from that,” he said.

Domini, meanwhile, had lost her ex-husband and her daughter.

Their familial love extended beyond those who shared their bloodline. According to Ryan McKenzie, a friend and the owner of McKenzie's Midtown Tavern, the duo was beloved by many in the community. Domini was known as "Mom" by McKenzie's staff, and Cash was often sought after by patrons for advice on various life circumstances, from breakups to job offers.

"Molly was different," McKenzie said. "She never had anything negative to say about anything. Whatever she was going to do in life, whatever she was going to talk about, she would always look on the bright side."

A native Arizonan, Cash was a passionate fan of all things related to her home state, particularly sports. For several years, her car stood out in traffic with the message "Let's go Suns" painted across its window, reflecting her support for the Phoenix Suns, whether they were in season or not.

McKenzie's tavern was Cash's home base on game days, a regular tradition she shared with her octogenarian mother and her sweet tooth. Domini had a habit of sneaking in post-meal bags of outside candy.

“I’d always joke around with her mom and say, ‘Hey, you better let me try those if you’re bringing them into my restaurant so I can make sure they’re good quality,'” McKenzie said. “She was probably one of the sweetest old ladies I’ve ever met … She’s always smiling and laughing.”

No matter how busy his tavern, McKenzie always had room for Domini and Cash, with a special table set aside and a high-back chair ready to go for Mom.

"My whole staff and I are deeply saddened and shocked by this," McKenzie said. "It's kind of like a numbing feeling."

Community members can help Domini and Cash's family with funeral costs by contributing to their GoFundMe page.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix murder victims remembered for loving others like family