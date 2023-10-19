Mother, daughter in murder-suicide at Brooklawn motel

BROOKLAWN - The deaths of two women in a motel here were a murder-suicide, authorities say.

Dawn Ogburn, 38, fatally stabbed her mother, 63-year-old Deann Ogburn, in a room at the Rodeway Inn on Crescent Boulevard, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The daughter then hung herself, the prosecutor's office said.

Both women were Brooklawn residents.

Their bodies were found around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Dawn Ogburn killed her mother, then took her own life, authorities say