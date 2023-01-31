Mother, daughter sentenced in connection with hiding of body after 2021 Johnstown shooting

Jan. 31—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A mother and daughter were sentenced in Cambria County Court on Tuesday for their roles in disposing of the body of a man who'd been killed while robbing the daughter's then-boyfriend, according to authorities.

Janayah Precious Smith, 25, and entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and abuse of a corpse before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in November. Joyce Ann Smith, 59, entered a guilty plea in December to misdemeanor disorderly conduct before Krumenacker.

Both women served about two months in jail and at least a year with an ankle monitor and were sentenced to 12 months probation Tuesday.

The Smiths are two of three people accused of disposing of — in Indiana County in 2021 — the body of a man who'd been killed while robbing a man in the city's West End, according to authorities.

Noah Turous, 20, and Dashawn Green robbed Dionte Demond Jones, 29, during a drug deal in January 2021 inside Jones' home on C Street in Johnstown's West End, which he shared with Janayah Smith, Assistant District Attorney Joe Green said during Turous' sentencing hearing in October.

According to authorities, as the pair fled, Jones grabbed a handgun and shot Green in the back of the head, killing him.

Joshua K. Edmonds, 29, has also been charged with abuse of a corpse and hindering apprehension and prosecution, including by providing false identification and destroying evidence.

The Smiths and Edmonds are accused of helping to move Green's body to Indiana County and dumping him in a culvert, where it was found by a PennDOT worker.

Jones entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter before Judge David Tulowitzki on Oct. 3 and was sentenced to six to 16 years in state prison, with four years of probation.

Turous entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person before Krumenacker last month and was sentenced to 23 months of probation for his role in the robbery that led to the shooting.

Edmonds' case is currently pending in Cambria County court.