Mother, daughter stabbed in fight at Rancho Cordova light rail station; two arrested

A mother and daughter were stabbed Sunday at a light rail station in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a light rail station in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Mather Field Road at 7:30 p.m., said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, they learned the stabbing stemmed from a verbal dispute with a group of juveniles that escalated into a physical fight.

The mother and daughter’s wounds were not considered life-threatening, Gandhi said.

An adult and juvenile, also a mother and daughter pair, were arrested and booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail and juvenile detention, respectively, Gandhi said.

It’s unclear if the two groups were known to each other, he added.