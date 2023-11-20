One adult, one minor arrested for stabbing of mother and daughter in Rancho Cordova

(FOX40.COM) — One adult and a minor have been arrested for the stabbing of a mother and daughter in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon around 7:30 p.m. at a light rail station on Folsom Boulevard and Mather Field Road.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said that two groups were arguing with one another in a parking lot near a light rail station in Rancho Cordova.

During the argument, a fight broke out and someone from the opposing group stabbed the mother and her daughter, SCSO said.

Sheriff’s officials also said that the injuries to the mother and daughter are non-life-threatening.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

