Mother and daughter who worked at nursing home charged with caretaker abuse

A mother and daughter who worked at a nursing home are accused of racking up thousands of dollars in charges on residents' bank accounts, according to documents filed with the district court.

Jones Police Department questioned Bobbi Nicole Thomas, 44, and Kelby Davis, 20, after an investigation found credit cards of nursing home residents were used to pay for personal expenses, according to an affidavit. The fraudulent charges total more than $9,400, according to police.

The pair worked at Oak Hills Care Center in Jones, a small town on the northeastern edge of Oklahoma City. They were charged last week with felony exploitation by a caretaker.

Neither Thomas, Davis nor an attorney representing either party could be reached for comment.

Jones police found credit card charges made over several months this year to an auto dealership, Sirius XM, Cox Communications, local restaurants and Walmart. During an interview with police, Thomas reportedly said the charges must have been an accident because she had the credit cards saved in her phone.

"When asked how she did not notice that money wasn't coming out of her account, she stated she didn't know, that she doesn't pay attention to her accounts," a police officer wrote in the affidavit given to prosecutors.

In Oklahoma, someone charged with caretaker exploitation or abuse could serve up to 10 years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Nursing home employees accused of using residents' credit cards