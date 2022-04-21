Mother’s Day 2022 Brunch, Dinner: Reserve Now In Medford

MEDFORD, MA — Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, is still a few weeks away, but if you plan to treat your mother to brunch or dinner out, reservations may fill up quickly in Medford as the nation approaches the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



Local restaurants in Medford have taken a financial hit during the pandemic and could use the business. Some are closed so their employees can support their own mothers or be pampered by their children, but here are some options:

If you’re looking for something else, check OpenTable for restaurants in your area taking reservations for Mother’s Day.

Several chain restaurants and other eateries are open for Mother’s Day this year, and some are offering specials.

Below are a few options to get you started, featuring everything from casual to fine dining. As always, it’s advisable to call ahead to make sure the restaurants in Medford are participating and to inquire about any COVID-19 restrictions or limitations.

The Capital Grille is accepting reservations for Mother’s Day. The restaurant included a “polite notice” on its reservations page stating that “to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required.” That excludes gym attire, sweatpants, tank tops, hats, clothing with offensive language or images, and exposed undergarments.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian steakhouse is offering a ready-to-reheat Mother’s Day Celebration Package that feeds six and features a choice of fire-roasted meats, sides and dessert. Meals should be ordered at least 24 hours in advance and are available all day May 7, and until 10:30 a.m. May 8.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering its prix fixe Mother’s Day meal, including a starter, entrée, side and dessert, from May 6-8.

Seasons 52 Fresh Grill | Wine Bar is offering Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to noon and is making its dinner menu available all day. It is also offering a Mother’s Day Green Box that serves six. Orders must be placed by May 2.

This article originally appeared on the Medford Patch