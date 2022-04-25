Mother’s Day 2022 Brunch And Lunch: Reserve Now In Bartow County

CARTERSVILLE, GA — Thinking of treating Mom to a meal out on Mother’s Day? The big day — Sunday, May 8 — is still a few weeks away. But with pandemic restrictions loosening, this Mother's Day will be the most "normal" one we've had in several years.

Reservations will fill quickly, so don't wait. Celebrating Mother's Day at a local eatery is also a great way to help Cartersville and Bartow restaurants, which have all taken a financial hit during then pandemic.



A few restaurants will be closed so their employees can support their own mothers or be pampered by their children, but here are some options we know of that will be open:



Adairsville:

Barnsley Resort Georgian Hall, 597 Barnsley Garden Road, 877-773-2447 — Brunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Limited outdoor seating available. Call for reservations or book online.

Cartersville:

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant , 140 Main St. Market Pl. SE, 770-386-2977 — No specials planned, but roses usually are given to moms on Mother's Day.

Main Street Coastal Cuisine , 24 West Main St., 770-334-3813 — Brunch every Sunday, holiday or not. The restaurant has had Mother's Day menus in the past, but there's no word yet on whether it will this year.

Sixes Tavern Bar & Grill, 650 Henderson Dr., 770-334-8998 — Brunch every Sunday, holiday or not. First come, first served.

If you know of a Cartersville or Bartow County celebrating Mother's Day that's not listed here, let us know in the comments below. Also, check OpenTable for restaurants near Bartow County that are taking reservations for Mother's Day.

Several chain restaurants and other eateries are open for Mother’s Day this year, and some are offering specials.

Below are a few options to get you started, featuring everything from casual to fine dining. As always, it’s advisable to call ahead to make sure the restaurants in and near Cartersville are participating and to inquire about any COVID-19 restrictions or limitations.

Applebee’s, 185 Cherokee Place in Cartersville, is adding a $10 bonus card to the purchase of a $50 gift card for Mother’s Day and other special occasions, including graduations and Father’s Day.

Kona Grill offers a weekend brunch special with deals on mimosas and signature brunch dishes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, including Mother’s Day. The nearest Kona Grill is in Alpharetta.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering its prix fixe Mother’s Day meal, including a starter, entrée, side and dessert, from May 6-8. The nearest Ruth's Chris locations are in Kennesaw and Alpharetta.

Seasons 52 Fresh Grill | Wine Bar is offering Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to noon and is making its dinner menu available all day. It is also offering a Mother’s Day Green Box that serves six. Orders must be placed by May 2. The nearest Season 52 location is in Buford.

This article originally appeared on the Lawrenceville Patch