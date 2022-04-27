Mother’s Day 2022 Brunch: Reserve Now In Stony Brook

SACHEM, NY — Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, is still a few weeks away, but if you plan to treat your mother to brunch or dinner out, reservations may fill up quickly in the Stony Brook area as the nation approaches the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Local restaurants have taken a financial hit during the pandemic and could use the business. Some restaurants are closed so their employees can support their own mothers or be pampered by their children, but here are some options:

If you’re looking for something else, check OpenTable for restaurants in your area taking reservations for Mother’s Day.

Several chain restaurants and other eateries are open for Mother’s Day this year, and some are offering specials.



Below are a few options to get you started, featuring everything from casual to fine dining. As always, it’s advisable to call ahead to make sure the restaurants in the Stony Brook area participating and to inquire about any COVID-19 restrictions or limitations.

Applebee’s is adding a $10 bonus card to the purchase of a $50 gift card for Mother’s Day and other special occasions, including graduations and Father’s Day.

Bonefish Grill is open for dine-in and carryout meals on Mother’s Day. Its “Family Bundles” meals include salad, fresh bread and pesto, and house-baked cookies

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering its prix fixe Mother’s Day meal, including a starter, entrée, side and dessert, from May 6-8.

