Mother’s Day 2022 Brunch: Reserve Now In West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT — Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, is still a few weeks away, but if you plan to treat your mother to brunch or dinner out, reservations may fill up quickly in West Haven as the nation approaches the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Local restaurants in the West Haven area have taken a financial hit during the pandemic and could use the business.

Check OpenTable for restaurants in the area taking reservations for Mother's Day.

Several chain restaurants and other eateries are open for Mother's Day this year, and some are offering specials.

Below are a few options to get you started, featuring everything from casual to fine dining.

Applebee’s is adding a $10 bonus card to the purchase of a $50 gift card for Mother’s Day and other special occasions, including graduations and Father’s Day.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar opens early at 11 a.m. on both May 7 and 8 with its Mother’s Day 3-Course Menu featuring a hand-cut filet mignon and pairing of the diner’s choice.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering its prix fixe Mother’s Day meal, including a starter, entrée, side and dessert, from May 6-8.

Attention local restaurants: To have your restaurant and Mother’s Day specials featured, email vincent.salzo@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the West Haven Patch