Mother’s Day 2022 Brunch: Reserve Now In Yorktown, Somers

YORKTOWN-SOMERS, NY — Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, will be here sooner than we know, so if you are planning on treating your mother to brunch or dinner out, reservations may fill up quickly in and around Yorktown and Somers.



This year will be a little different because, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the nation approaches a somewhat normal celebration for moms.

Local restaurants in and around Yorktown and Somers have taken a financial hit during the pandemic and almost certainly could use the business. While some closed so their employees can support their own mothers or be pampered by their children, here are some options:

If you’re looking for something else, check OpenTable for restaurants in your area taking reservations for Mother’s Day.

Several chain restaurants and other eateries are open for Mother’s Day this year, and some are offering specials.

Below are some options to get you started, featuring everything from casual to fine dining. As always, it’s advisable to call ahead to make sure the restaurants are participating and to inquire about any COVID-19 restrictions or limitations.

Applebee’s is adding a $10 bonus card to the purchase of a $50 gift card for Mother’s Day and other special occasions, including graduations and Father’s Day.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar opens early at 11 a.m. on both May 7 and 8 with its Mother’s Day 3-Course Menu featuring a hand-cut filet mignon and pairing of the diner’s choice.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian steakhouse is offering a ready-to-reheat Mother’s Day Celebration Package that feeds six and features a choice of fire-roasted meats, sides and dessert. Meals should be ordered at least 24 hours in advance and are available all day May 7, and until 10:30 a.m. May 8.

Morton’s, The Steakhouse is accepting reservations for Mother’s Day, and also will bring the meal to Mom in select locations.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering its prix fixe Mother’s Day meal, including a starter, entrée, side and dessert, from May 6-8.

