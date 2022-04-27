Mother’s Day 2022 Brunch: Reserve Now In Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, CA — Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, is still a few weeks away, but if you plan to treat your mother to brunch or dinner out, reservations may fill up quickly in Beverly Hills as the nation approaches the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Local restaurants in Beverly Hills have taken a financial hit during the pandemic and could use the business. Some are closed so their employees can support their own mothers or be pampered by their children, but here are some options:

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills at Waldorf Astoria will host a Mother's Day lunch from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The price of admission is $220 per adult and $90 for children 12 and under. Make reservations via 310-860-6700 or at jeangeorgesbh@waldorfastoria.com.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills will host a four-course brunch from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $155 per adult and $80 for kids under 12. The hotel will also host high tea on Sunday. Reservations for both via OpenTable, or at 310-551-2888, restaurant reservations extension #3339.

CPK Beverly Hills will have heart-shaped, crispy thin crust pizzas for dine in only on May 8.

The Four Seasons Beverly Hills will host a Mother's Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $159 per adult and $75 per kid 12 years old and under. Call 310-273-2222 for a reservation.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will kick off its monthly Sunday Funday programming on May 8 with a family-friendly performance at 11 a.m. and a dance activity at 12 p.m. Learn more at the Wallis' website.

The Restaurant at Mr. C Beverly Hills will host a buffet from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reserve a table online.

If you’re looking for something else, check OpenTable for restaurants in your area taking reservations for Mother’s Day.

Several chain restaurants and other eateries are open for Mother’s Day this year, and some are offering specials.



Below are a few options to get you started, featuring everything from casual to fine dining. As always, it’s advisable to call ahead to make sure the restaurants in Beverly Hills are participating and to inquire about any COVID-19 restrictions or limitations.

Story continues

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar opens early at 11 a.m. on both May 7 and 8 with its Mother’s Day 3-Course Menu featuring a hand-cut filet mignon and pairing of the diner’s choice.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian steakhouse is offering a ready-to-reheat Mother’s Day Celebration Package that feeds six and features a choice of fire-roasted meats, sides and dessert. Meals should be ordered at least 24 hours in advance and are available all day May 7, and until 10:30 a.m. May 8.

Morton’s, The Steakhouse is accepting reservations for Mother’s Day, and also will bring the meal to Mom in select locations.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering its prix fixe Mother’s Day meal, including a starter, entrée, side and dessert, from May 6-8.

This article originally appeared on the Beverly Hills Patch