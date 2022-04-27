Make Mother’s Day Brunch, Dinner Reservations Now In Salem

SALEM, NH — Everything Mom has done over the past year of the coronavirus pandemic should add up to an extra-special 2021 Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday, May 9. To start her the day off right, how about taking Mom to her favorite Salem brunch spot?

Many restaurants and eateries are still limiting seating, so making a reservation early is especially important this year. And if you’re still undecided about going to a sit-down restaurant, curbside pickup or delivery is an option in many places.

Some hometown restaurants here in Salem that are always good bets to pamper Mom include:

But again, call ahead for reservations; some of your local favorites may be closed on Mother’s Day so the moms who work there can have a day off with their families.

Still searching for a Mother's Day gift? Check out Patch's DealTown.

Many restaurants offer prix fixe menus, signature cocktails, decadent desserts and five-star service.

» Find more Mother’s Day ideas on delish.com.

This article originally appeared on the Salem Patch