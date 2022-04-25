Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner (Sunday, May 8) which means shopping for your mom (or the moms in your life) is likely at the top of your to-do list. While flowers, chocolate and jewelry are all nice gifts, if she’s sporty, chances are she’d prefer something fitness-centric. After all, where flowers wilt and chocolates disappear all too quickly, well-made fitness gifts can last a lifetime (or, at the very least, a few years).

With that in mind, we searched high and low for 16 of the best gifts for fitness moms. Whether she’s someone who likes to go on walks around the neighborhood, workout at home or head to a studio to get her sweat on, you’ll find more than a few ideas worth considering this Mother’s Day.

1. A pair of trendy ankle and wrist weights

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Bala Bangles.

Bala Bangles are a favorite among celebrities, influencers and everyday fitness folks alike. The trendy weights can be worn on ankles or wrists, and can be tailored by removing individual blocks. The light weights, which work especially well to elevate low-impact barre workouts and neighborhood walks, come in 1- and 2-pound options, as well as 11 colors.

Bala Bangles - Set of 2 at Amazon for $49

2. A top-of-the-line smartwatch

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Apple Watch Series 7.

There’s something so satisfying about being able to track your workouts and activity as a whole. The Series 7 Apple Watch allows you to do all that and more via its 41mm or 45mm touchscreen face. Available in both GPS and GPS + Cellular options, this watch can be used to map out runs, measure blood oxygen, time Tabata workouts, alert the wearer of an irregular heartbeat, track sleep, offer moments of mindfulness and so much more. Best of all, it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, so it can be worn while swimming without worry, too.

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch at Amazon for $329

3. A pair of cult-favorite pocket leggings

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Salutation Stash Pocket Tight.

It’s no secret that women love pockets. Unfortunately, many workout pants come without them. Thankfully, Athleta came to the rescue with their fan-favorite Salutation Stash Pocket Tight. Made with deep pockets on each side, these sweat-wicking yoga leggings, which are sold in 10 colors, are a great option for any mom who likes to keep their essentials on them at all times.

Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight at Athleta for $98

4. A sports bra that won us over

Mother's Day gifts for fitness moms: lululemon sports bra.

Lululemon's AirSupport bra is ideal for moms who love a good long run and need the gear to match. Its a high-support bra made for those with larger chests, with sizes ranging from 32B to 36DDD or 40D. Our tester found it to be a super supportive bra and while its on the expensive side—it would certainly make a great gift for mom to add into her athletic wear rotation.

AirSupport Bra at lululemon for $98

5. A streamlined workout mirror

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: The Mirror.

Busy lifestyles can make it difficult to find time to work out. However, for fitness-loving moms, that just won’t do. To help ensure they always have access to a gym space, consider gifting them one of the most popular workout mirrors on the market: the Mirror. Equipped with live and pre-recorded classes, virtual training programs and heart rate data, this streamlined, wall-mounted gym is an absolute game-changer. Priced at under $2,000, this Mother’s Day gift is undoubtedly expensive but to give the gift of endorphins throughout the day is priceless, don’t you think?

The Mirror starting at $1,345

6. A set of top-rated suspension training accessories

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Suspension Trainer Bundle.

TRX suspension trainers are a favorite among fitness professionals thanks to the way they offer full-body benefits with minimal impact. This TRRx bundle comes with a TRX GO rope for suspension training, indoor and outdoor anchors, a mesh carrying bag and a 30-day free trial to the TRX training club app. (If you want to amp up your TRX gift, consider adding the TRX Bandit Kit to your cart, as well. Unlike most band bundles, it comes with ergonomic handles that can be transferred between bands to make working out with them more comfortable than ever.)

TRX GO Suspension Trainer and the Go Bundle at Amazon for $129.95

7. A calorie-counting jump rope

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: jump rope.

Does the mom in your life love to jump rope? Take their cardio workout to a whole new level by gifting them this calorie-counting jump rope. Sold in six colors, this rope features an LED screen to time jump rope workouts, enter your weight and calculate your calories based off of both. What’s more, the rope length can be adjusted, so she’ll be able to tailor it to her height.

Multifun Speed Skipping Rope with Calorie Counter at Amazon for $16.95

8. A water bottle unlike any other

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: water bottle.

One of our favorite water bottles of all time, the Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle will change the way the mama in your life hydrates. The bottle is equipped with a push-button and additional handle clutch that keeps the lid secure and spill-proof. When popped open, the bottle reveals a double-sip mouthpiece that can be used as a straw or an open spout. So whether she likes to sip or chug, this bottle delivers.

FreeSip Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle with Locking Push-Button Lid at Amazon for $23.47

9. A compact compression massager

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Theragun Mini.

As beneficial as stretching and foam rolling are for muscles both before and after a workout, they’re not always the most comfortable practices. That’s where compression massagers come in. These high-speed massagers dig deep into muscles to relieve tension and promote fitness and recovery. Although compact, this specific Theragun is particularly beneficial because it delivers between 1,750 and 2,400 percussions per minute, and it’s small enough to throw in a gym bag or carry-on.

Theragun Mini at Amazon for $168.99

10. A pair of sustainable sneakers

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Tree Dasher 2.

Many workouts require comfortable, supportive shoes and the Allbirds Women’s Tree Dasher 2 are just that. Sold in five colors, these sneakers, which are considered to be carbon neutral, are sustainably made with a eucalyptus tree fiber upper, sugarcane-based midsole and certified natural rubber sole. All in all, shoppers love these sneaks for their responsive, lightweight eco-friendly design.

Women's Tree Dasher 2 at Allbirds for $135

11. A few pairs of the best socks ever

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Bombas socks.

What’s a good pair of sneakers without equally as cozy socks? In our eyes, nothing quite compares to Bombas. This 6-pack will introduce the mom in your life to the comfortable, foot-hugging, arch-supporting nature of the cult-favorite cotton socks—and it will give back to those in need, because for every Bombas purchase made, socks are donated.

Women's Tri-Block Marl Ankle Sock 6-Pack at Bombas for $71.25

12. A fan-favorite at-home boxing gym

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Fight Camp Personal.

Help her jab and cross it out without even having to leave her house. The Fight Camp Personal is the at-home version of the popular studio class and comes with a freestanding bag, boxing gloves, punch trackers, quick wraps and a bag ring. (FYI: If the hefty price tag deters you, know that financing is available.)

Fight Camp Personal at FightCamp for $999

13. A truly unbeatable gym bag

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Luka Duffel.

The perfect in-flight personal item doubles as the best gym bag. The popular Calpak Luka Duffel, which comes in nine colors, might not look like the largest bag but it can fit so much more than meets the eye. Designed with a trolly strap, front pocket, multiple interior pockets and hidden shoe storage, the structured bag is perfect for taking to the gym, as well as on your next vacation. (Truly, it’s so good that I’ve bought it in two colors.)

Luka Duffel at Calpak for $110

14. A fanny pack that’s perfect for walks and hikes

Mother's day gifts for fitness moms: lululemon belt bag

As popular as the Calpak Luka Duffel is, it’s not the best bag option for those looking to walk or hike for miles on end. Instead, consider the Everywhere Belt Bag. Sold in five colors, the belt bag has an exterior pocket to secure valuables, interior pockets for all the essentials and and updated longer length strap that can be adjusted to be worn crossbody.

Everywhere Belt Bag at lululemon for $38

15. A membership to one of the country’s premier group class studios

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Orangetheory membership.

Orangetheory is one of the most popular studio fitness classes in the world and touts a workout program applauded by the American Heart Association. The workout itself is heart rate-based full-body HIIT that incorporates treadmills, rowers and floor exercises, and focuses on endurance, strength and power. Often thought to be intimidating, OTF is actually accessible for all, as coaches are always available to offer alternative movements and guidance. While the studio has a variety of different membership plans, none compare to the Premier Plan, which offers unlimited classes for a set price each month. (Check out the best shoes for OTF,here.)

Orange Premier Membership at Orangetheory (Prices vary based on location)

16. A journal to reflect on a healthy lifestyle

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: wellness journal.

Part of living a healthy lifestyle is being in tune with not only your physical activity but your mind, too. As such, a Wellness Journal from Papier is a particularly thoughtful gift for fitness moms. This journal comes in dozens of prints and features daily spreads that offer space to outline key priorities, meals, exercise, water intake, gratitude and more. Plus, it’s undated, so she won’t have to stress out if she misses a day.

Wellness Journal at Papier for $32.99

