Mother’s Day killing of Kansas City, Kansas, man remains unsolved: Police seek tips

After “very few tips” on the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on Mother’s Day in Kansas City, Kansas, detectives are asking for the public’s help again, a police spokeswoman said.

DeMonte Allen was fatally shot shortly before 9 p.m. May 8 as he was walking in the 200 block of North 27th Street, not far from City Park in Kansas City, Kansas, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Two unknown people were parked in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, most likely a 1998 to 2003 model year, at the corner of South 27th Street and Riverview Avenue. They opened fire upon Allen as he passed, according to a flier released by police.

Allen died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone who was in the area and saw something or who has information regarding who may be responsible for the killing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.