Mother dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver

A mother is dead after she was hit by a car Friday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says she was crossing the street at Broadway and North Edgewood Avenue.

Action News Jax has learned the victim was Jessica Maryea, who leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter, according to Marya’s ex-husband.

”I heard like, crashing,” Omar Aburuquayya, a manager at Mr. Snappers Fish & Chicken, said.

Aburuquayya was bringing food to customers when he heard tires screeching on the street.

”The police were all over, and they heard the customers say, Somebody got hit,’” he recalled.

Police are looking for the driver responsible for Maryea’s death. They’re looking for a red, four-door sedan they say took off immediately after it hit her. JSO says it had been heading south on Edgewood.

“He says, ‘somebody got killed.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t want to hear that,” Aburuquayya added, remembering the incident.

Workers in the area say crashes happen a lot there.

According to JSO, Maryea’s death is the 104th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and the 25th involving a pedestrian.

