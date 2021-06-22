Mother of dead child ordered to serve out balance of jail term

Jun. 22—SALEM — A former Beverly woman whose infant son died while left alone in a playpen in an emergency housing shelter in Lynn in 2015 was ordered Monday to serve out the rest of her 2 1/2 year jail term for child endangerment.

The probation revocation comes more than two years after Laci Kirk, also known as Laci Brand, had left the state and disappeared — after becoming pregnant with another child, a probation officer and a prosecutor told Salem Superior Court Judge Kathleen McCarthy Neyman during a hearing Monday.

Kirk resurfaced last week, not long after New Jersey law enforcement learned of the warrant probation officers had obtained back in February 2019. The discovery came in the midst of a court case involving a visitation and custody dispute between Kirk's boyfriend and his former girlfriend, who is concerned about her child being around Kirk.

Both a probation officer and the prosecutor in the original case on Monday asked the judge to impose the rest of Kirk's sentence — a year and 9 1/2 months. Kirk had been given credit for the 8 1/2 months she spent in custody awaiting trial in 2017 and 2018.

Kirk's attorney, William Marmion, urged the judge to end the probation and let her return to New Jersey, telling her, "We're at a rehabilitative state in her life."

Marmion said for the first time in Kirk's life, she has a network of support in her fiance and his mother, who were both present in court. He said Kirk has completed a high school equivalency and is in therapy, which were conditions of her probation, since moving to New Jersey.

He went on to describe an "abusive" childhood both while she was with her parents and later as she was being raised by her grandparents.

He said her flight to New Jersey was "based on self-preservation," and again claimed her probation officer at the time knew she was leaving the state — something for which there is no record.

"She's always the victim," prosecutor Kim Faitella told the judge, going on to challenge the defense claim that Kirk had never had any family support.

While raised by her grandparents, Faitella said, Kirk was taken to therapists for help with her trauma and provided with medication, which she stopped taking at 18. The same grandparents drove her to Massachusetts General Hospital when her son died, said the prosecutor.

At the shelter in Lynn, the prosecutor said, Kirk was offered counseling, free child care and GED classes. "She declined it," said Faitella. She turned down the volume on baby monitors she had been given to take with her when she went out for a smoke. After the Department of Children and Families got involved, Kirk told a social worker, "You can't tell me how to raise my child." The day her son died, while suffering from pneumonia, Kirk had left him alone all day in a playpen stuffed with clothing.

"She's not the victim here," Faitella told the judge. "That three-month-old baby was."

She also pointed out that Kirk only got her GED last month, and that she had only been in counseling since last February.

After hearing from both lawyers the judge revoked Kirk's probation and ordered her to serve out the balance of her sentence at South Bay Correctional Facility in Boston.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.