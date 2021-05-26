Mother of deceased Capitol Police officer asks senators to back Jan. 6 commission

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·2 min read
The funeral program for Brian Sicknick.
The funeral program for Brian Sicknick. Demetrius Freeman- Pool/Getty Images

Gladys Sicknick, the mother of a Capitol Police officer who collapsed during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and later died, is asking Republican senators to pass legislation creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection.

In a statement, Gladys Sicknick suggested that "all congressmen and senators who are against this bill" visit the grave of her son, Brian Sicknick, at Arlington National Cemetery, "and while there, think about what their hurtful decisions will do to those officers who will be there for them going forward. Putting politics aside, wouldn't they want to know the truth of what happened on Jan. 6?"

The bill passed the House with the support of 35 Republicans, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said the GOP needs to block the commission because it would litigate the actions of former President Donald Trump and "continue to debate things that have been done in the past."

The riot started when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol while lawmakers were certifying President Biden's victory, after Trump falsely claimed the election was rigged against him and urged his supporters to "fight like hell." The violent attack left dozens of officers injured, and four of the rioters died, including one who was shot by law enforcement as she attempted to climb through a broken door into the Speaker's Lobby.

The bill needs 60 votes to pass, and so far, just three Republicans have indicated they will likely back the legislation — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who wants to make small changes to it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he will hold a procedural vote on Thursday, adding that Congress "is not going to just sweep Jan. 6 under the rug."

