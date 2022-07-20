Mother of deceased inmate files lawsuit against Northumberland County Jail

Jul. 20—WILLIAMSPORT — The mother of two brothers who took their own lives inside Northumberland County Jail filed a federal lawsuit against county and jail officials in relation to the 2021 death of Sean Beers.

Paxinos resident Sherry Beers, through attorney Joseph Orso, of Williamsport, filed the lawsuit on July 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania in Williamsport. Sean Beers, 34, of Paxinos, was found unresponsive in his cell at 8:36 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Coal Township facility.

This is the second lawsuit filed by the Beers family. Northumberland County settled lawsuits with the Beers family for $75,000 in 2017 after Sean's brother Andrew Beers, 27, died of suicide by hanging in 2013 at the former county jail in Sunbury.

Sherry Beers names the county, former Warden Bruce Kovach, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best, former correctional officer James Hoskin and a yet-to-be-named correctional officer. The court document erroneously lists Hoskins as a commissioner, but Hoskins resigned as a correctional officer on April 13, according to county human resources.

"Northumberland County operates, manages and controls the Northumberland County Jail and has the responsibility of adopting policies and implementing procedures and practices that would create an environment wherein inmates such as (Beers) would be safe," Orso wrote in court documents."

On May 21, 2021, Beers was arrested and committed to the county jail. According to court documents, he had a history of criminal activity including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, which were the basis of incarceration.

At the time of the intake process at the Northumberland County Jail, Beers "should have been screened for not only physical, but psychological problems to determine whether he posed a suicidal threat," Orso wrote. "From May 12, 2021, through and including Sept. 15, 2021, personnel at the Northumberland County Jail were required and owed a duty to care for (Beers), to keep him safe and free from physical injury, harm and death."

Story continues

Any and all screening of Beers was "inadequate, incomplete and ineffective." No correctional officers "adequately and/or sufficiently checked on or monitored" Beers prior to his death, Orso wrote.

Beers indicated he was having suicidal thoughts. It is believed that the female correctional officer watching over Beers was "flirty with an inmate and left (Beers) unattended in his cell." Inmates confronted that officer and blamed her for Beers' death, Orso wrote.

The county was "deliberately and recklessly indifferent" to Beers' "extreme suicide risk and vulnerability to suicide, which they knew or should have known prior to his death," Orso wrote. "Despite such knowledge, defendants ignored Sean R. Beers' obvious suicidal propensities and failed to take necessary and available precautions which would have saved his life, such as housing him in an appropriate unit where he could be properly monitored and treated and provided with the appropriate mental health, diagnosis and treatment."

The prison was "grossly understaffed," Orso wrote. The county and leaders "should have known of the need to hire more COs as well as the need to improve and correct failed hiring, training, supervision, investigation, monitoring, discipline, policies and practices."

Sherry Beers and the estate are alleging four counts, including violation of Sean Beers' federal constitutional rights, civil rights, wrongful death action and survival action. She is seeking in excess of $225,000, plus damages.

This is also the second lawsuit involving an inmate suicide this year. Timothy McAndrew, of Paxinos, the father of Meghan McAndrew, also blamed inadequate staffing for his daughter's death.

He filed the lawsuit with attorney Franklin Kepner III, of Berwick, in the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania on May 26. Meghan McAndrew, 41, was found unresponsive in her cell on the morning of Feb. 11 and later pronounced dead at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.