Mother demands answers after son killed in Beale Street shootout involving police

There are more questions than answers surrounding a weekend shooting on Beale Street.

The shooting has city leaders looking to crack down on crime in the entertainment district.

The mother of Tacquan Smith is giving a different account of what happened early Sunday morning on Beale Street.

“I was with him when he fell. I was with him til the other police officer started coming,” Tacquan’s mother, Tashia Smith, said.

“I had my nephew’s head in my hands as he was bleeding,” Tacquan’s aunt, Tamika Brewster said. “It was coming from his head, and he was tryna stay alive, tryna stay woke.”

They say first and foremost, they want to know WHO shot their son and nephew — a suspect or a Memphis Police officer.

“When he fell and got hit in the back of his head, they was already shooting their guns, and they were shooting over their cars recklessly. They never went around their cars. They were shooting over the car,” said Smith.

FOX13 asked Memphis Police about the shooting. According to them, this case “does not involve an officer-involved fatal shooting.”

District Attorney Amy Weirich echoed the response during a Tuesday press conference.

“Based upon the facts of the case, based upon the chain of events, and based on what we know, there’s no reason to bring in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on this case,” she said.

Weirich was also asked if and when the video from the crime would be released to the public.

She said it would happen at the appropriate time.

“I think that the evidence, certainly the video that has been seen by some, would shock the members of this community in terms of the brazenness of the crime,” said Weirich.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Investigators are working to identify all persons involved and ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

