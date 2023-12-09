Mother describes prison extortion nightmare for son in Georgia prison

JACKSON, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating a case of inmates extorting another inmate’s family for money from inside the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison (GDCP) in Jackson.

Kimberly Industrious says she received a call on Sunday from her son in the prison in Jackson, saying he needed $500 because he broke another inmate’s contraband cellphone.

She says she sent him $250 on Sunday.

Then, on Monday, she received a call from inmates claiming they would hurt them if she didn’t pay the rest.

"I do not wish this on any mother to have to go through anything like this," Industrious said.

Industrious’ son, Charles Williams, is currently serving time at GDCP. He was convicted on aggravated assault and cruelty to children charges from 2016.

"So, he got a parole violation. He just got sent to [GDCP] last Thursday," Industrious said.

Industrious says offenders sent her pictures of her son tied up in a cell Monday and demanded they pay the full $500.

Industrious’ family members recorded the call. In the recording, someone can be heard threatening, "He’s going to have a tooth missing every ten minutes. I don’t get my money, man."

"You have to be scared. You have to be scared. So, you want to pay the money because you don't know if they're going to kill him or not," Industrious said.

Out of fear for her son, Kimberly says she and other family members paid them through Cash App.

Then she didn’t hear anything from those inmates or her son for a couple of days.

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) confirmed to FOX 5 that Williams was hospitalized, treated for injuries, and later released.

"Where are the guards? So, you're just letting inmates take over this place?" Industrious said.

GDC wrote in a statement on Friday that it is investigating the incident and mentioned that contraband cellphones present a "serious challenge" and provide a way for crimes like this to be carried out from behind prison walls.

GDC also said it is "continuously seeking ways to render cellphones inoperable in our facilities."

This isn’t the first time the prison has had problems.

In July, FOX 5 reported on a brutal stabbing attack that inmates actually filmed.

Kimberly says she fears for her son’s life while he is there.

"I just don't think the prison is safe. I think that the inmates are running the prison. I think that the government needs to step in," she said.

GDC full statement:

"The GDC is investigating the crime of aggravated assault and the alleged extortion.

"The GDC does not condone extortion or any type of criminal activity, and as you know, contraband cellphones represent a serious challenge within all correctional systems, and this illegal tool has unfortunately provided a way for criminal activity to be carried out from behind the walls. We are continuously seeking ways to render cellphones inoperable in our facilities.

"Any incidents or allegations involving suspected violence and/or injury that are found to be substantiated are presented for prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, and this case is no different."