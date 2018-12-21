My Mother Died Before My Baby Was Born, But My Daughter Will Still Know Her

From Prevention

About two hours after I gave birth to my daughter, I heard a familiar, loud voice in the recovery room, just outside the curtain where I sat with my new baby and my husband. Could it be the drugs? I thought as the voiced continued. Oh God, I realized, it's my father.

Turns out, he’d been circling the Manhattan hospital where I was delivering, doing loop after loop on foot waiting for word that his granddaughter had arrived. I wasn’t expecting him. In fact, I knew I would be recovering from a painful C-section, so I told him to give me a few days before visiting. What’s 48 hours?

Excruciating, if you ask him. "Let’s talk 'boundaries,'" I’d later half-joke.

When he did find me inside the maze of the hospital, he burst in and immediately took my daughter in his arms. “Your mother would have loved her,” he said, his eyes filling with tears. And in an instant, he sent me off on a flurry of thoughts about my own mom, who died on Christmas Eve in 2014.

That very night, in my hospital bed, I had a dream about my mother. She told me she loved the baby’s name, Phoebe. Maybe, again, it was the drugs. Either way, I found it oddly comforting. Now, four years later, I’ve only had more thoughts of her - and more questions about how to be a mom.

My daughter will never know my mom. She died after a long bout with dementia and a number of other mental and physical health issues. It was four months after my wedding; that was the last chapter she’d ever know of my life.

Becoming a mom, without a mom, I’ve found, is a singular, but not unique experience. Madonna’s been through it. Rosie O’Donnell, too, along with countless others. I know this because I’ve read everything I could get my hands on about parenting while missing a parent. There’s a void that just can’t be filled.

Trying to understand what I’m feeling is a start. There are so many layers of loss: When I see Phoebe hitting milestones, it makes me wonder about my own. Was I born with hair? When did I get my first tooth? When could I read? Did I love to dance? (Dads are great, but it’s generally moms - especially of that generation - who hold the answers to these questions.)



Then there’s the emotional hole where a grandmother should be. The babysitting, the extra love and affection, all the grandmotherly things a grandmother does. My mom would have done all if it.

