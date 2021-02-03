Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

Minyvonne Burke
Updated

A Louisiana man hired two hitmen to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial, police said. Instead, the girl's mother was shot dead after she pretended to be her daughter.

The mother, Brittany Cormier, was killed on Jan. 13 at her home in Montegut, about 70 miles southwest of New Orleans. Hope Nettleton, a neighbor visiting Cormier at the time, was also killed.

Cormier's brother and convicted sex offender, Beaux Cormier, was arrested along with two of his friends, Andrew Eskine and Dalvin Wilson. They've been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and are each being held on a $2 million bond.

Beaux Cormier, 35, was initially arrested in March and charged with raping his niece, according to a press release from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. The case is still moving through the court in Vermillion Parish.

Brittany Cormier. (Terrebonne Parish Sheriff&#39;s Office)
Brittany Cormier. (Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)

He solicited and paid Eskine and Wilson to kill the victim, authorities said.

On the day of the murders, Cormier was home with her daughter, stepdaughter and Nettleton, according to the Acadiana Advocate.

The Terrebonne Parish press release states that Wilson used Eskine's truck to drive to the home. Eskine was out of town for work that day but "facilitated the vehicle and plan to carry out the murders," the press release states.

The shooter asked for the rape victim by name "and Brittany Cormier tells the shooter she's the rape victim," Sheriff Timothy Soignet said at a press conference on Monday. He said the 34-year-old mother accepted "her fate to save the life of the actual victim."

Nettleton, 37, was killed after trying to fight off the shooter, Soignet told reporters. Cormier's daughter and stepdaughter hid in a closet during the murders, the Advocate reported.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Beaux Cormier and his friends had traveled to Brittany Cormier's home prior to the Jan. 13 shooting to conduct surveillance.

In November, Eskine and Wilson returned to carry out the murder, but it was a failed attempt.

Terrebonne Parish authorities said Eskine, 25, and Wilson, 22, have confessed to their involvement. Attorney information was not available for them or for Beaux Cormier.

Samantha LeMaire said she was longtime friends with Brittany Cormier. She described her as a person who would do anything for her children. "But to this extent? I would have never thought it would ever have come down to this," she said.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

  • Alleged Capitol rioter asks for permission to vacation in Mexico ahead of trial

    Julian Castro compares woman’s holiday to Trump-era deportations, decries ‘two systems of justice in America’

  • GOP Lawmakers Look to Remove Ilhan Omar from Committees as Dems Attack Taylor Greene

    House Republicans this week are looking to remove Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) from her committee assignments amid a similar fight from Democrats to oust Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) from her assignments. Earlier this week House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer reportedly gave GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy an ultimatum: remove Greene from her committee assignments in 72 hours or Democrats will bring the issue to the House floor. Greene’s appointment to the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee sparked outcry last week from Democrats who say that she should be disqualified from serving on the committee over a recently unearthed video of a 2019 incident in which she harassed a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, saying the survivor was paid by George Soros, as well as a 2018 Facebook post in which she agreed that the Sandy Hook and Stoneman Douglas shootings were “staged.” McCarthy met with Greene Tuesday night and told her that she would either have to apologize or be ousted from at least one of her two committee assignments by GOP leadership to avoid a politically-fraught vote on the House floor, Politico reported. The House is set to consider a measure this week that calls for Greene’s removal from her assignments. Meanwhile, according to Fox News, a proposed GOP-backed amendment the measure calls for Omar to be ousted from her assignments “in light of conduct she has exhibited.” The amendment — sponsored by Representatives Brian Babin (R., Texas), Jeff Duncan (R., S.C.), Jody Hice (R., Ga.), Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), and Ronny Jackson (R., Texas) — claims that Omar has made anti-Semitic comments that are grounds for dismissal. Omar drew criticism from colleagues on both sides of the aisle in February 2019 when she wrote, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” in response to a tweet about McCarthy’s promise to take “action” against her over her criticism of Israel. The “Squad” member later suggested that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee was paying politicians to take a positive stance on Israel. She ultimately apologized and thanked colleagues for “educating [her] on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.” The move against Omar comes as Hoyer has said Greene “must be held accountable for her reprehensible statements.” Greene, a freshman congresswoman, has taken on a controversial reputation over her belief in the QAnon movement, which claims, among other things, that former President Donald Trump and his allies are secretly working to expose a deep-state ring of child sex traffickers. Last week she also came under fire after Media Matters unearthed a 2018 Facebook post in which Greene made unfounded claims about the cause of California’s wildfires. She alleged that the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish banking family that is frequently the subject of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, may have used a laser beam from space to spark a forest fire in order to profit from it. A number of House Democrats have expressed support for both a formal censure against Greene and for her expulsion from the House.

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have fled the territory since Beijing’s imposition of a tough new security law that some say is destroying the territory’s Western-style civil liberties.

  • Police use drug dealer's phone to warn 'middle-class' cocaine 'users' of arrest

    Police used a county lines drug dealer's phone to message "middle-class" cocaine “users” and warn them they risk being arrested for fuelling the abuse of children. Officers in the West Midlands seized the device during a crackdown on criminals supplying Class A drugs worth £3,000-a-day to people across Birmingham and Worcestershire in November last year. The phone contained the mobile numbers of more than 2,000 customers who received SMS marketing updates from drug gangs. Police said they believe many of the customers will be "middle-class professionals" with "social" cocaine habits. On Tuesday all the contacts on the phone received messages telling them their phone numbers had been identified in the investigation.

  • Britain has given 10 million people a first COVID-19 vaccine dose

    More than 10 million people in Britain have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, describing the milestone as "hugely significant". Britain is aiming to offer a shot to all over-70s, highly vulnerable people, and frontline medics and care workers by the middle of February. The pace of vaccinations, which are running at 400,000 shots a day, puts Britain only behind Israel and the United Arab Emirates in the number of doses delivered per 100 people.

  • Biden adviser suggests holdovers from Obama era dictated 'harsh' response to GOP COVID-19 relief proposal

    The Monday night White House statement that appeared to take some air out of bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill negotiations didn't sound like President Biden, an anonymous longtime adviser to the commander-in-chief told Politico. "I think it sounded like more like [White House Chief of Staff] Ron Klain," the adviser said. "The GOP plan wasn't a joke. I looked at it and said, 'OK the midpoint between $600 billion and $1.9 trillion is about 1.2 or 1.3.' I was a little surprised we hit back that hard. It's not like our plan is perfect and there's nothing we can approve. Vintage Biden would not have been that harsh." The adviser suggested that while Biden has a penchant for bipartisan deal-making, Klain, an Obama-era holdover, doesn't have fond memories of working with Republicans after unsuccessful talks with GOP lawmakers about the stimulus in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and the Affordable Care Act. "Ron has this whole thing: 'Remember how they rat-f---ed us on the ACA!," the adviser told Politico. It's worth noting, however, the White House statement did say Biden wants to keep talking with the group of senators going forward, so the idea of a bipartisan resolution hasn't been completely shot down, even if the possibility is shrinking. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

  • Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize 50-50 Senate

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organize the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured relations at the start of the congressional session. Schumer, D-N.Y., said that he and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky had agreed on committee ratios and other details in the 50-50 chamber, where Democrats have the slim edge because Vice President Kamala Harris is a tie-breaking vote. Senators can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Schumer said.

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • People Are Changing Their Profile Photos to Drawing of Thai Man Pushed to His Death in SF

    In a show of solidarity, social media users have started changing their profile photos to an illustration of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai man who died after being shoved in San Francisco last week. The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred as Ratanapakdee was walking along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. For no apparent reason, Antoine Watson, 19, darted from the right side of the camera frame to push Ratanapakdee to the ground, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

  • U.S. cool to, but does not reject, Iran's idea on reviving nuclear deal

    The U.S. State Department reacted coolly on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, though a U.S. official said the stance should not be seen as a rejection. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said one way to bridge the impasse with Washington was for an EU official to choreograph their steps to restore the 2015 pact abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump.

  • Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

  • Biden news - live: White House confirm $1,400 stimulus checks as GOP turn on Ilhan Omar amid Taylor Greene row

    Live updates on Joe Biden from the White House and Trump news

  • Republicans give update after meeting with Biden about COVID-19 relief package

    GOP senators updated the press after meeting with President Biden to discuss a coronavirus relief package.

  • Scottish parliament rejects call for Trump wealth order

    The Scottish parliament on Wednesday rejected a call for the government to investigate how Donald Trump funded his purchase of two golf courses in Scotland, a request dismissed as "pathetic" by one of the former U.S. president's sons. The Scottish Green Party brought forward a motion calling on ministers to seek an "unexplained wealth order" (UWO) against Trump over his acquisition of the golf courses and resorts in north and west Scotland.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lebanese citizens released by UAE back home after mediation

    Eight Lebanese citizens who had been detained in the United Arab Emirates returned home Tuesday after mediation efforts by a Lebanese official led to their release. Top Lebanese security official Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who recently traveled to the UAE, said the Gulf country will release 11 Lebanese men. It was not immediately clear why the men were detained in the UAE but it comes at a time of rising tension in the Middle East between Iran and the Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council.

  • Cruz joins 13 Republicans in introducing Keystone Pipeline bill

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and 13 other Republican senators introduced a bill Tuesday to authorize the continuation of Keystone XL Pipeline construction.

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.

  • City of San Francisco Sues Own School Board for Refusing to Reopen Classrooms

    The city of San Francisco will sue its own School Board for failing to reopen for in-person learning, The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday. None of San Francisco’s public school students have returned to a classroom since the beginning of pandemic closures in March 2020. Cities across the country have struggled to reopen public and charter schools, in part because of opposition from teachers’ unions, although some, including New York, have managed to keep their districts open for in-person instruction. San Francisco city attorney Dennis Herrera plans to sue the School Board and San Francisco Unified School District for violating a state law ordering districts to outline steps they “will take to offer classroom-based instruction whenever possible.” Herrera has received the backing of Mayor London Breed. “It’s a shame it has come to this,” Herrera told the Chronicle. “The Board of Education and the school district have had more than 10 months to roll out a concrete plan to get these kids back in school. So far they have earned an F. Having a plan to make a plan doesn’t cut it.” Mayor Breed said in a statement that she supported the lawsuit because of school district data showing that the city’s low-income students and black and Latino students were harmed by the ongoing closure. “This is not the path we would have chosen, but nothing matters more right now than getting our kids back in school,” Breed said. “This is hurting the mental health of our kids and our families. Our teachers have done an incredible job of trying to support our kids through distance learning, but this isn’t working for anyone.” The sudden switch to remote learning and absence of social connections has likely harmed students’ mental health across the U.S. The Clark County school district, the fifth largest in the nation with students in and around Las Vegas, announced that it would attempt to reopen because of a spate of student suicides during the months of remote learning. Meanwhile on Wednesday, the director Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters that vaccinating teachers was not a “prerequisite” for opening schools. “There’s increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that that safe opening does not suggest that teachers should need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely,” said the director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.