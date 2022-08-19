Mother dies, child hurt after lightning strikes tree in Winter Springs, police say

A lightning strike killed a mother and hurt two others in Seminole County.

People in Winter Springs said they are devastated after hearing about the woman’s death.

Two people, including a child, were just feet away and survived.

Police and first responders were seen surrounding the tree where it happened Thursday afternoon.

The deadly lightning strike happened at Trotwood Park, not far from Keeth Elementary School.

Police said the victims were just waiting for a sibling to get out of school.

The Seminole County school district will have counselors on hand Friday to talk to students about what happened.

Police have not identified the victims.

