Mother who disappeared while on probation for child endangerment resurfaces

Jun. 16—SALEM — A former Beverly woman whose infant son died while he was left alone in a portable playpen, while she drank in a neighbor's room at the Lynn homeless shelter where they were living in 2015, is back in Massachusetts — and in custody.

Laci Kirk, 27, disappeared more than two years ago while on probation for child endangerment. In February 2019, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

While on the run, Kirk again became a mother, according to family court records provided to The Salem News. Those records are part of an ongoing dispute over visitation between Kirk's current boyfriend and the mother of his older child, a 3-year-old boy.

There was no mention of her having become a mother again during a brief hearing late Monday afternoon in Salem Superior Court.

Kirk, who also went by Laci Brand and more recently has used the name "Laciena Brancetti" in social media and on a GoFundMe campaign, had moved into the Independence House shelter with Charles Brand II and their infant son in July 2015.

Within weeks, Brand had left her and the baby.

In September 2015, 4-month-old Charles Brand III was found unresponsive and bleeding inside a portable playpen that was also cluttered with other items. While an investigation determined that he died of natural causes, he had been left alone for hours — despite a Department of Children and Families parenting plan under which Kirk had agreed to take a baby monitor with her when she went out to smoke.

Shelter employees had already raised concerns about Kirk's neglect of the child on several prior occasions, leading DCF to step in.

Prosecutors said Kirk told investigators she found the infant "boring" and resented having to spend 24 hours a day with the baby — even as she rejected offers of free day care and a parenting aide.

Kirk was later found guilty on the child endangerment charge in a jury-waived trial. She was sentenced to serve 8 1/2 months of a 2 1/2 year jail term, with the balance of that time suspended for three years.

After her release, she was supposed to take parenting classes and undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment, and have no unsupervised contact with children.

But during Monday's hearing, a probation officer reported there's no record she completed the mental health or substance abuse treatment, and her whereabouts have been unknown.

Kirk, it turns out, has been living in Belvidere, New Jersey, with her boyfriend, Lucciano Pascucci, according to court records.

Pascucci is seeking unsupervised visits with a son he has from a prior relationship with a different woman. The effort comes two years after he was arrested following a 40-mile police chase and an armed confrontation with a man and a woman, according to published accounts.

It was in the context of that court case that he referenced Kirk and her child, who have been living with him and his mother and stepfather.

Without mentioning the children, attorney William Marmion told Salem Superior Court Judge Kathleen McCarthy Neyman on Monday that Kirk has been taking part in regular substance abuse screens as a condition of receiving "government assistance" from the state of New Jersey, and has not tested positive.

Marmion also told the judge that Kirk insists she told her former probation officer that she "had to leave the state" or end up being homeless again.

"She has a very good network," he told the judge, urging her to let Kirk return to New Jersey with "her future mother-in-law," who was waiting outside the courtroom. He said she would like to be put back on probation and then allowed to be supervised in New Jersey.

"It's not her choice," Neyman told the lawyer. "She kind of put the cart before the horse."

"If you come up with a good plan, probation might be amenable," Neyman suggested.

The probation department, however, is asking that Kirk's probation be revoked and that she serve out the remaining balance of her 2 1/2 year jail term.

Neyman ordered that Kirk will remain in custody at least until a full hearing on the violations can be held next Monday.

