Mother of DoorDash worker laments stolen life, questions why her son was killed

Juanita Hubbard, right, the mother of slain DoorDash driver Jaevierre Greer, talks Friday about the shooting of her son. Seated next to her is Greer's stepfather, Kamiel Colter, at their home in Kenmore,

Juanita Hubbard this week experienced every parent's nightmare: learning of the untimely death of her child. Her frustration was palpable Friday; in an interview at her Kenmore home, she was at a loss for words for why her son's life was cut short.

All she knows is her son, Jaevierre Greer, 22, was delivering a DoorDash order Wednesday night when he was ambushed by two assailants in the 1400 block of Timber Trail.

"I don't know why (he was killed). That's still a question I ask myself ever since it happened; I've never seen these two guys ever, I don't know why they would want to shoot my kid down, I wish I knew," Hubbard said.

Greer was dropping off the order with his girlfriend, Kayla McTyeire, when he was shot just before 11:30 p.m. in the Timberland Village Apartments parking lot. Greer was walking back to his car after completing the delivery when two assailants pulled in behind his car and opened fire. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he died Thursday morning.

Authorities believe Greer was killed by Matthew Couch, 21, and Derek Ransome-Fromby, 19. The two were arrested Thursday morning without incident and were arraigned Friday in Akron Municipal Court. Couch is charged with murder and felonious assault; Ransome-Fromby is charged with murder and damaging or endangering.

"Whatever it was, he didn't deserve it and — I hope justice is served for my son and (the killers) don't get a chance to ever step outside of prison," Hubbard said. "Nobody deserves to lose their son. Nobody. Not me or any other mother or anyone else who has lost their kid.

"Around here, it just seems like it's an everyday thing, somebody's son is getting shot over stupid stuff — and hopefully they'll never get a chance to do this to somebody else's son."

Kayla McTyeire, girlfriend of Jaevierre Greer, listens as Greer's mother, Juanita Hubbard (not pictured), discusses his fatal shooting Friday in Kenmore.

Hubbard said Greer had stopped at a 7-Eleven in the Merriman Valley to pick up a DoorDash order before going to the Timberland Village Apartments.

The Akron Police Department on Friday clarified to Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland that Greer is not believed to have been involved in any kind of argument in Highland Square prior to the shooting. Police initially reported he'd been arguing with two people in Highland Square on Wednesday around the time a protest was occurring in the area.

Hubbard confirmed that Greer had driven through Highland Square before picking up the DoorDash order, but said he was not involved in the protests or any confrontations there.

She said Greer was not part of the protests and did not get into an argument with his killers.

Hubbard believes her son was a victim of mistaken identity.

"He wasn't a drug dealer or gang banger or none of that — I don't know if they mistook him for somebody else or what. He just got the car he was driving in and maybe whoever had the car previously was involved in some bad things, I don't know," Hubbard said.

Greer was wounded in another shooting last July; Hubbard said he was ambushed at a Circle K after being set up by an acquaintance. She said he was shot around nine times in the stomach and upper torso, and spent more than a month recovering in a hospital.

Greer lost the use of his right arm with this incident, Hubbard said, and had not been too far removed from a full recovery when he was shot to death Wednesday.

"He had to receive staples, skin grafts, multiple surgeries and it took us a long time to get him back to full health and leading a normal life before this happened," said Hubbard. "He just got a new job and a car and was really getting his life on the right track."

Police never determined who was responsible for last year's shooting, Hubbard said.

"I don't think that the two shootings were the same people. I think they were different people for different reasons, but it's hard to say," Hubbard said. "It's hard to give an answer when I just don't know."

A melted candle left over from a vigil for Jaevierre Greer rests outside his family's Kenmore home Friday,

Hubbard remembers her son fondly, saying he was silly, sometimes aggravatingly so.

"He was a PlayStation freak, and he was always with his nephew just babysitting him. He was never in any trouble — I just want to go to the jail and figure out why they killed him and (why they believed) his life wasn't important enough," Hubbard said.

