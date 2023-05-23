Mother driving with six children on board shot dead outside Miami-Dade park, reports say

A mother driving by a Miami-Dade park with six children on board was shot and killed in her vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St. The park is located just west of North Miami Beach.

The victim was shot in front of her children following an argument with another driver, according to CBS News Miami, Miami Herald’s news partner.

Someone in the other car shot at the mother, who then crashed into two other cars, Miami-Dade police Det. Angel Rodriguez told NBC Miami in a news conference near the crime scene.

The victim died, and the children, ages 7-17, were unharmed, NBC News reported.

Investigators said that the shooter fled the scene before police arrived, WPLG Local 10 News reported.

TV footage showed several police cars and at least three damaged vehicles behind yellow crime-scene tape.

Oak Grove Elementary School, which borders part of the park, was temporarily put on lockdown due to the police activity in the area, a Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman told the Miami Herald.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name or age.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.