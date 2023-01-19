Mother of drowning victim, 4, questions investigation in wake of instructor's arrest

The mother of 4-year-old Israel Scott, who drowned while taking lessons with Waynesboro swim instructor Lexie TenHuisen in June, questions the investigation into her son's death.

TenHuisen, 66, was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to Scott's death.

TenHuisen was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on Tuesday on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office. Hours later, she was released after posting a $10,000 preset magistrate court bond.

"I was told in December that they were putting out the warrant, so I figured [the arrest] would be sooner," said Dori Scott, Izzy's mother. "I feel that it's pretty much just a Band-Aid put on a wound, only because this is nowhere near justice. ... It's a misdemeanor. You can get a misdemeanor for jaywalking. Like, that's nothing."

On June 14, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMA responded to 113 Deer Run Rd., Hephzibah, for the possible drowning of a child. Scott, along with nine other children, were attending swimming lessons provided by TenHuisen.

Scott "got into the deep water of the pool undetected" and was eventually found by TenHuisen’s granddaughter after she went to remove the pool vacuum from the shallow end, according to Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

The 4-year-old was taken by ambulance to Burke Medical Center and then transferred to the Children's Hospital of Georgia in Augusta, where he later died.

Continuing to fight

Scott said she is going to continue to fight for justice for her son because she doesn't believe the investigation was thorough.

"From the beginning, our county did not do (its) job," she said. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that. If it had been me, I would have been in jail."

The Scott family just finished celebrating their first Christmas and New Year's without Izzy. Scott said she has to live through the loss every single day without knowing what happened or seeing justice served.

"I dread what used to be happy family time," she said. "Happy family moments I looked forward to are now filled with sorrow and grief because I don't have him here. (TenHuisen) still was able to go and do things with her family freely."

Even though every day is a struggle, Dori said she tries to stay strong for her other children.

"I have some days where it seems like it was the day that he drowned, but I have other children so that's what keeps me going," she said. "I need to be strong for them because they already lost their brother.

"I watch my daughter go through different things and she's grieving. ... I've got to be strong for her because she can't afford to lose her brother and turn around and lose her mother."

