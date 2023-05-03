Mother enters no-contest plea in toddler's death

May 3—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A woman accused of causing the death of a toddler in a Johnstown home last year entered a no-contest plea on Tuesday in Cambria County court.

Veronica Lainey Lewis, 39, the child's mother, entered a no-contest plea to murder in the third degree before Senior Judge Patrick T. Kiniry.

A no-contest plea means that the defendant does not have to admit to the crime with which he or she is charged, but does acknowledge that there is enough evidence for prosecutors to win a conviction.

A no-contest plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea.

Lewis was set to face trial in June on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children in the April 1, 2022, death of 14-month-old Gianna Lewis-Rice.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Dominick presented to the court that on April 1, Lewis was at the Grove Avenue residence of her then-boyfriend, who would have testified that he heard a loud thump, which he previously testified sounded like someone hitting their head, when Lewis gave her daughter a bottle, wrapped her in a blanket and placed her in a playpen upstairs.

The child's aunt would have testified that she was called to pick up the child and found her unresponsive with a bruise and dried blood on her face, according to Dominick.

Kiniry found that this would have been a sufficient cause in a trial.

Lewis also entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance.

According to Dominick, on April 5, 2022, a glass smoking pipe was found during a search of Lewis' housing unit.

The plea agreement has an agreed sentence of 10 to 20 years of incarceration for murder in the third degree, and 16 to 32 months of incarceration for the contraband charge, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Kiniry noted that the contraband charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of incarceration, and murder in the third degree has a maximum of 40 years of incarceration. He added that judges are not bound to sentence within the terms of the plea agreement.

Lewis will be sentenced on June 12.