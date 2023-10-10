Mother escapes burning mobile home with 2 young children near Friedensburg

Oct. 10—FRIEDENSBURG — A woman and her two young children escaped their burning mobile home Monday night in Wayne Twp.

Rebeka Schuring, 23, said that she had reported concerns to her landlord less than an hour before the fire.

"I told my landlord the breaker box was sparking and she told me she would get ahold of her husband," Schuring said about her call at 7:52 p.m.

Around 30 minutes later, Schuring called back to tell the landlord that the mobile home, which she lived in for three years, was on fire. Her landlord told her to tell surrounding neighbors to leave because of nearby propane tanks.

"My son is running out of his room telling me fire is in the closet where the breaker box is," Schuring said.

She recounted the story while standing shoeless across the street from the Pine Terrace Community, along Route 443 about 1 mile east of Friedensburg, as firefighters worked the scene.

The Schuylkill County Communications Center was notified at 8:37 p.m. of the fire at 17 Pine Terrace.

The incident commander with Friedensburg Fire Company said he called a state police fire marshal to investigate. The commander, who did not want to give his name, was certain the home would be a total loss and said the cause appeared to be electrical in nature.

Joseph Hall, a state police fire marshal, is expected to be on the scene Wednesday.

With white smoke still billowing at 9:13 p.m., insulation and the charred frame of the trailer was visible.

Schuring said that she was in her bedroom with her 3-month-old daughter when her 3-year-old son told her about the fire. Her husband, Anthony Schuring, 25, was at work at the time.

She said they have insurance.

Patty Daley, disaster captain of the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross, said food, clothing and shelter were provided to the Schuring family.

Fire companies from Friedensburg, Schuylkill Haven and North End in Pine Grove responded.

