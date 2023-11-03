Mother of 'extremist' grammar school boy gave son Mein Kampf when he was 10

Malakai Wheeler was described as a 'deeply entrenched racist and white supremacist - Solent News

A grammar school student and Right-wing extremist who started reading Hitler’s Mein Kampf from age 10 after his mother gave it to him for Christmas has been jailed for six years.

Malakai Wheeler was described as a “deeply entrenched racist and white supremacist” by a judge as he was sentenced for terrorism offences.

The 18-year-old was convicted after sharing guides on the manufacture of explosives and firearms with an online group of white nationalists in the hope of encouraging a terrorist attack.

Wheeler, a pupil at Marling School in Stroud, Gloucestershire, was 15 when he began sharing terrorist manifestos, Winchester Crown Court heard.

Jurors heard the teenager doodled swastikas on his school books, was caught doing a Nazi salute, and had a video of the 2019 Christchurch shootings on his phone overdubbed with Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”.

Items inside Wheeler's 'survival kit' - Solent News

After being questioned by police, he said he hadn’t read Mein Kampf “cover to cover” but on “different occasions” had reread the section on “People and Race”.

When police searched his home they allegedly discovered other publications titled the Terrorist Handbook, the Anarchist Cookbook and Homemade Detonators.

Wheeler later claimed that another book in his possession, Mini Weapons of Mass Destruction, had been given to him by his stepmother.

The court heard Wheeler was part of a group whose “self-professed purpose” was to provide a place for “white nationalists’”.

In early 2021, Wheeler gained entry to a private Telegram group – which was “Right-wing and extremist” – after proving he was white and British and answering a number of questions.

He was asked his age, his involvement with National Socialism and whether he was involved in “prepping” – proactively preparing for huge emergencies.

Prosecutors said the group was the “purest form of Right-wing extremism”.

Wheeler was 15 when he began sharing guides on how to make bombs - Solent News

As part of this group, Wheeler posted 92 documents and 35 images in a show to “demonstrate his worth”.

He sent so much content that another member told him to “take a breather, lad”.

The teenager was convicted in September of six counts of being in possession of, and sharing, terrorism documents following an eight-day trial.

On Friday, Wheeler – who denied all six charges – was jailed for six years and branded “cold and calculating” by a judge.

He will serve one year on licence, meaning his total sentence was an “extended prison sentence” of seven years.

Wheeler, wearing a grey jumper, kept a blank face as he was sent down.

His mother was not in court for the sentencing and it is understood Wheeler had been living with his grandmother.

Right-wing socialism and Nazism

Sentencing him, Judge Jane Miller KC said he had “clearly become deeply interested in Right-wing socialism and Nazism and all of its connotations”.

“You were given Mein Kampf, you said, and started reading it from age 10 or 11.

“You said you are not a racist or white supremacist and did not endorse the group and that you were going through the motions.

“In reality you are a deeply entrenched racist and white supremacist with an extreme Right-wing mindset with a sinister interest in violence and insurrection.”

She said that listening to his evidence had been “deeply disturbing and chilling”, adding “it suggests you had an intention to commit violence”.

She added: “I simply have to say you are dangerous.”

