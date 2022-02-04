Mother faces misdemeanor charge after 15-month-old boy abandoned in Columbus is identified

A 15-month-old boy who was abandoned by a woman Thursday at a West Side gas station convenience store has been identified along with his family, Franklin County Children Services said Friday.

Columbus police said Friday that a misdemeanor charge had been filed against the child's mother, but her name was not immediately available.

Around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, police say a woman walked with the toddler into the Circle K convenience store at 3749 Twin Creeks Drive off North Wilson Road near Interstates 270 and 70. The woman walked the child to the rear of the store, then walked out, leaving the boy behind.

Employees attempted to locate the woman, but when they were unable to find her, they called 911, police said.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for a precautionary examination, then was turned over to Franklin County Children Services. The agency put out a photo of the boy Thursday afternoon as part of its efforts to identify the boy and his family.

On Friday morning, the agency said the family of the boy had been located and the agency was working with them to make sure the boy would receive safe and proper care. The family's identity was not released.

Franklin County Children Services said families who are in crisis or who need assistance can utilize a number of resources available in an online guide.

Ohio does have a "safe haven" law that allows the biological parents of a child to give them to a police officer, hospital medical worker or emergency medical personnel within 30 days of their birth.

