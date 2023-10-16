Update: Mother faces murder charge in death of girl at southeast Modesto apartment

Modesto police on Sunday identified the woman charged with murdering her young daughter a day earlier.

Mina Nazari, 34, is being held without bail at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center. The name and age of the deceased girl have not been released.

Officers responded at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday to a reported assault at an apartment complex along Scenic Drive, a news release said.

Police said the girl was dead when they arrived, and Nazari was arrested at the scene. No other details have been released, including a possible murder weapon and what led to the death.

Nazari also faces an attempted murder charge, apparently against another child, and two counts of child endangerment. “A second child was located in the home and was fortunately unharmed,” the release said.

The alleged homicide happened at the Crown Ridge apartments, a gated complex on the north side of Scenic at Claus Road.

Nazari does not yet have a date for her first appearance in Stanislaus Superior Court.