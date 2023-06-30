Mother facing criminal charges after child found locked inside hot car in Falmouth

A child was found unattended in a hot car Friday afternoon in a Falmouth parking lot.

Officers responding to TJ Maxx on Teaticket Highway around 3:52 p.m. found a toddler in a car seat left unattended in an SUV with its engine off, according to Falmouth Police. The temperature at the time was 78 degrees with full sun.

Authorities say the parent was nowhere to be found so responding officers were forced to break a window to get the child out.

The toddler was evaluated by the Falmouth Fire Department. It is unclear how long they were in the car.

The mother was located inside the store a short time later and police say criminal charges will be pending. The Department of Children and Families was also notified.

Officials are reminding the public to never leave children unattended in vehicles.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW