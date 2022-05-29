Mother of Fairfield Twp. Walmart shooting victim remembers son as a ‘hero’

The mother of a man who was shot and killed inside a Fairfield Township Walmart is remembering her son as a “hero.”

The shooting happened at the Walmart store on Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp. just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say a Walmart employee and other customers confronted the suspect, identified as Anthony Brown, who was alleged to have been shoplifting in the electronics section, our news partners at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati reported.

Brown opened fire and killed one man, identified as Adam Lee Black, and also injured an employee.

Black’s family says he was a security guard. They say he sprung into action when he saw someone in need, WCPO reported. His mother says he died doing what he passionate about.

“It’s like the minute you do something right and get on the best path somebody steals it from you,” his mother Shirley Damron told WCPO. She says her son had just moved to Hamilton with his fiancée and was expecting a child.

“I was so proud of the man that he become because he worked so hard to get there,” she told WCPO.

“I want to be assured that this man Anthony Brown will never forget my son,” Damron said. “You took my sons life. I hope he will never be allowed to walk the street again.”

Brown was already out on bond for a pending robbery case, WCPO reported.

“It’s so senseless our criminal system isn’t keeping people behind bars,” Damron told WCPO. “They’re letting them out so they can commit the same offenses again.”

According to WCPO, Black’s mother is remembering him as a caring and kind person who was the life of the party.

“My son was a hero, and I want everyone in the state of Ohio and this country to know my son,” Damron told WCPO. “I want him to be known for the bravery he provided to help Walmart and anyone that was there in the line of that man trying to get away.”

A GOFUNDME account has been set up to help with Black’s funeral expenses.