Mother fatally shot after protecting daughter from hitmen hired by her brother

The victim’s brother, Beaux Cormier, allegedly hired two men to kill his sister’s daughter because she was due to testify against him in a rape case

Brittany Cormier, 34, of Louisiana was protecting her daughter when she was killed by hitmen hired by her brother.

According to police, the victim’s brother, Beaux Cormier, hired two men to kill his sister’s daughter because she was due to testify against him in a rape case. Due to a mistake in identity, the hitmen killed Brittany instead.

“She would do anything for her kids,” said Samantha LeMaire, a close friend of the mother’s per The Advocate. “But to this extent? I would have never thought it would ever have come down to this.”

Brittany Cormier. (Image: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office)

On the night of Jan. 13, Brittany’s daughter hid in a closet when Andrew Eskine, 25, and Dalvin Wilson, 22, came to the home located at 103 Montegut St. in Terrebonne Parish to fulfill the hit taken out on her by her uncle.

When the men arrived at the home, Brittany lied to them and said she was Beaux’s niece. She was shot and killed along with Hope Nettleton, a neighbor who was at the home at the time, and tried to help her fight off the men.

Investigators say they had a strong rape case against Beaux who is a convicted sex offender. Brittany’s daughter was set to testify as the victim so he hired the men to kill his niece to stop her from testifying.

Beaux Cormier (from left) is accused of hiring Andrew Eskine and Dalvin Wilson, to kill his niece, whom he had allegedly sexually assaulted. (Credit: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office)

“It’s all gone west since we started investigating this case,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet on Monday. “We knew there was a pending, pretty solid rape case there, which provided motive.”

Eskine, Wilson, and Beaux were charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Their bonds are set at $2 million each and officials say they are working to increase it.

“She was like the big sister I never had,” said LeMaire about Brittany. “She would have been my maid of honor. She was pretty much like the life of the party, in her own funny, unique type of way. She made you love her, and she never judged anybody.”

