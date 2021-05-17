A mother, father and 5-year-old victimized in a morning home invasion, Miami-Dade cops say
A Monday morning home invasion left a West Miami-Dade family with injuries and a ransacked house as police looked for two armed suspects.
Just after 8 a.m. near Southwest 130th Avenue and 30th Street, a woman and her 5-year-old were leaving their house when two masked, armed men aborted their trip to school, Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told media present. Once they forced the mother and child back inside, Zabaleta said, the robbers tied up the 34-year-old mother and her 53-year-old husband, who was in the house.
“Thankfully, they did not touch the 5-year-old,” Zabaleta said. “They kept her with her mom. The father was assaulted. He was struck at least one time. He sustained minor injuries. They kept demanding personal property.”
The robbers left with stolen goods from the house in the family’s 2019 white Land Rover Discovery. It was not clear Monday evening exactly what the robbers took.
The car was found abandoned two blocks from the house, Zabaleta said. Police don’t have a detailed description of the two robbers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Miami Herald staff writer Carli Teproff contributed to this report.
