A mother, father and 5-year-old victimized in a morning home invasion, Miami-Dade cops say

David J. Neal
·1 min read

A Monday morning home invasion left a West Miami-Dade family with injuries and a ransacked house as police looked for two armed suspects.

Just after 8 a.m. near Southwest 130th Avenue and 30th Street, a woman and her 5-year-old were leaving their house when two masked, armed men aborted their trip to school, Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told media present. Once they forced the mother and child back inside, Zabaleta said, the robbers tied up the 34-year-old mother and her 53-year-old husband, who was in the house.

“Thankfully, they did not touch the 5-year-old,” Zabaleta said. “They kept her with her mom. The father was assaulted. He was struck at least one time. He sustained minor injuries. They kept demanding personal property.”

The robbers left with stolen goods from the house in the family’s 2019 white Land Rover Discovery. It was not clear Monday evening exactly what the robbers took.

The car was found abandoned two blocks from the house, Zabaleta said. Police don’t have a detailed description of the two robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Miami Herald staff writer Carli Teproff contributed to this report.

Police officer shoots a man at The Falls. Cops say he had a knife made to look like a gun

Summer jobs at center of Miami-Dade mayor’s plan to reduce shootings as murders rise

Recommended Stories

  • Teen arrested in connection with killing of child found in middle of Texas street

    The 4-year-old boy, who has not been identified, was found dead in the middle of the block before 7 a.m. CT Saturday, according to police.

  • Derek Chauvin's lawyer denied that he leaked information about a rejected plea deal to The New York Times

    Eric Nelson wrote in a March affidavit that while he received emails from a New York Times reporter, he didn't dish about the Chauvin case.

  • Mother of young woman found dead in Raleigh believes someone is responsible

    Raleigh police have not said whether they are investigating the 22-year-old’s death as a homicide.

  • Operatives planned on hiring woman to go undercover to lure H.R. McMaster and FBI agents into saying bad things about Trump, new report says

    The conservative group planned to bait H.R. McMaster into saying something damaging about Trump that would get him fired, The New York Times reports.

  • Judge refuses to halt Robert Durst's L.A. murder trial over health concerns

    A Los Angeles judge on Monday denied a request by defense lawyers seeking to indefinitely halt the high-profile murder trial of elderly New York real estate scion Robert Durst on the grounds he is gravely ill with cancer and other health problems. Durst, 78, is charged with the December 2000 murder of his long-time confidant, Susan Berman, a writer he is accused of fatally shooting because of what she might have known about the unsolved disappearance and presumed killing of his wife two decades earlier. Prosecutors have said Durst's 2015 arrest in the Berman case was hastened by his apparent confession to multiple killings in an Emmy award-winning, HBO television documentary series "The Jinx."

  • Man jailed after stabbing ex and pulling out her teeth in violent attack

    Sohaib Younis, 27, breached a restraining order by entering the woman's home last year, Bradford Crown Court heard.

  • Dispatcher hears Garland woman shot to death in murder-suicide at apartment complex

    A Garland woman and a Mesquite man were found shot to death Sunday night in Garland.

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger Raves About 'Girl Dad' Chris Pratt and Their 'Perfect' Daughter Lyla

    Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria, in August 2020

  • Did the coronavirus come directly from animals or was it released from a lab? Top American scientists join call for answers.

    In a letter to the journal Science, top U.S. infectious disease experts join call for more information on the origins of the virus that causes COVID.

  • T.I. Probed By LAPD For Rape & Drugging Of Women; One Alleged Victim Spoke To Cops Last Month About 2005 Assault

    (Updated with statement from T.I.’s lawyer) Already facing public allegations from nearly a dozen women of sexually assaulting and drugging them, T.I. is now in the spotlight of the Los Angeles Police Department. “There is an active investigation into Clifford Harris,” Officer William Cooper of the LAPD told Deadline on Monday, referring to T.I.’s real […]

  • Minneapolis mayor says police changes will increase safety

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a sweeping set of public safety proposals Monday that he said would make all neighborhoods in the city safe, while increasing transparency and holding police officers accountable. The proposals are months in the making, Frey said, but were announced Monday after a particularly violent weekend during which a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head while jumping on a trampoline in a north Minneapolis neighborhood. The city has been under pressure to make changes to its police department since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and pinned him to the ground as gasped for air and became unresponsive.

  • John Oliver shoots down 'Stand Your Ground' laws, America's 'Rosetta Stone for Justified Homicides'

    Guns are everywhere in America, "but this story isn't so much about guns themselves as it is about one particular law that significantly expanded how they're used," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "Stand Your Ground" laws, on the books in 30 states, "were originally pitched as a law-and-order measure to protect people forced to make difficult decision in impossible life-or-death situations," but "in practice, they can be invoked in incidents that really seem like they didn't need to turn deadly." "Don't worry, we're not going to show you the far-too-plentiful footage of people getting shot in public places tonight — frankly, we're just one senseless murder away from HBO Max putting this show in the 'Endless Parade of Human Misery' category, alongside Chernobyl and Entourage," Oliver joked darky. "But given the prevalence of Stand Your Ground laws and the racial disparities in who they do and, crucially, don't protect, we thought tonight it would be worth taking a look at them." Stand Your Ground laws are "redundant solutions to a made-up problem and they are actively doing harm," Oliver said. Basically, "if you have a reasonable fear someone might hurt you, you have just as much right to shoot them in the street as you would if they were coming though the window of your house." One woman, gun lobbyist Marion Hammer, has done more than anyone to push through these laws, he explained, running through her story. A big problem with the laws is "it all comes down to perceived fear, whether you legitimately saw someone as a threat, and that is definitionally subjective," Oliver said. "And it's made even harder by the fact that often the only other person who know what happened in the incident is now dead." There are literal scripts for how to describe fatal shootings to avoid jail, he added. "It seems all you have to do is memorize a few key phrases, and you too could be free to shoot with impunity. It's basically Rosetta Stone for Justified Homicides." "Stand Your Ground laws have contributed to a society where vigilantes with guns feel they have the right to decide what is safety, who is a threat, and what the punishment should be," Oliver said. "They have turbo-charged everything from road rage incidents to pointless disputes over dog weights." And yes, that last dispute is real. Watch below. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracyThe White House is apparently overrun with flies

  • Brooklyn Decker Shares Rare Photo of Son Hank, 5, in Celebration of His Preschool Graduation

    Brooklyn Decker and husband Andy Roddick are parents to daughter Stevie, 3, and son Hank, 5

  • School bus driver says kindergartners' curiosity helped stop armed hijacking

    A South Carolina school bus driver who kept his cool during an armed hijacking hailed all 18 children the real heroes of the high-pressure encounter. Kenneth Corbin spoke exclusively to "Good Morning America" Monday about how he was able to hold off the gunman and what the students said to the man that helped keep them safe for six minutes. "The kids were the ones that actually got the gentleman off of the bus and they pretty much had my back as much as my concerns were with them," Corbin explained.

  • High court won't make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't benefit from it. The decision affects prisoners who were convicted in Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the few places that had allowed criminal convictions based on divided jury votes.

  • Viral Kentucky YouTuber nearly dies when .50-cal gun blows up in his face on camera

    A “freak accident” on camera nearly killed a former Kentucky State Police trooper who now runs a viral YouTube page with 1.83 million subscribers.

  • Prosecutor disbarred for withholding evidence that could’ve cleared Black defendants

    Richard “Rick” Jackson surrendered his law license after Stanley Mozee and Dennis Allen served 15 years in prison. A former prosecutor in Dallas County has been disbarred after the State Bar of Texas concluded he had withheld evidence that could have cleared two Black men tried for murder in 2000. Richard E. “Rick” Jackson surrendered his law license last month after an investigation found that he did not inform the attorneys for Dennis Allen, now 57, and Stanley Mozee, now 62, about witness accounts and other key evidence.

  • James scores 25, tweaks ankle as Lakers top Pelicans 110-98

    LeBron James looked to be in playoff form when he hit deep 3s, delivered an accurate, no-look, behind-the-back pass out of a double team to Alex Caruso under the basket, or flipped an alley-oop lob to Anthony Davis while running a fast break. “I'll be fine,” James insisted after his game-high 25 points led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers’ fifth straight, it was not enough to pull them high enough in the Western Conference standings to skip the NBA’s new play-in format involving the seventh through 10th seeds.

  • Twitter fights Justice Department subpoena over Rep. Nunes parody account

    Twitter is fighting a DOJ subpoena related to the user of an account that parodies Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who has unsuccessfully sought to unmask such users.

  • Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to 6 felony counts and agrees to cooperate with prosecutors

    Greenberg's plea deal has been widely anticipated, and he's already provided prosecutors with information on an "array of topics."