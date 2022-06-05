Mother, father charged after firefighters free children from hot car

Jun. 5—A mother and father allegedly left their two children in a hot car, which reached 123 degrees, while they went shopping at an Aldi in Smyrna on May 28.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Geetha Dhananjayan, 38, and Pallavarajan Jayachandran, 36, went shopping at an Aldi at the Cumberland Crossing shopping center in the 2500 block of Spring Road, according to their arrest warrant.

After the couple had been shopping for more than 20 minutes, the Smyrna Fire Department used an unlocking kit to open the vehicle's doors because the children were "sweating profusely," according to the warrant.

The temperature outside was 82 degrees, according to the warrant.

Each faces a misdemeanor charge for reckless conduct.

Dhananjayan was booked into Cobb jail on Tuesday and released on a $1,000 bond. Jayachandran was booked into Cobb jail on Wednesday and released on a $1,000 bond.