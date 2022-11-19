Mother files lawsuit alleging abuse of her son at children’s home where another child died

A Scott County mother has filed a lawsuit alleging that her 11-year-old son was physically and emotionally abused at a Louisville children’s home where a 7-year-old boy died earlier this year.

Autumn Janeway alleges in the suit filed in Jefferson Circuit Court Friday that in 2021, her son was “choked” and subjected to emotional abuse by an employee at Bellewood & Brooklawn, an organization that provides residential treatment, therapeutic foster care and other services.

WKYT reported that Janeway is from Georgetown and that she had voluntarily checked her son into the facility because of behavioral issues.

According to the lawsuit, Janeway was talking to her son on the phone on Oct. 3, 2021 when he told her “that an employee of the facility had ‘choked him.’” Janeway drove to the facility and found the boy with “bright red marks around his neck.”

“Immediately, she removed his sweatshirt to reveal bright red circular marks and bruising around the front of the child’s neck. Other darker colored contusions could be seen on the child’s clavicle, chest, right should (sic) and posterior neck,” the lawsuit states.

An employee told the mother that the injuries were caused by another staff member who put the child in a “restraint/hold.”

The child said he had seen the same staff member “grab one child by the throat, lift him off the floor and slam him on the ground.”

The lawsuit says Janeway has never been contacted by any agency investigating the alleged abuse, though an employee of the facility allegedly told her it would be reported to the authorities.

The suit says Janeway had previously complained to the facility after her son told her that the same staff member was “being mean to me.” In one instance, he was relating an incident involving the staff member during a phone call when Janeway heard someone in the background tell him to “shut up.”

The suit alleges negligence and negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention on the part of Uspiritus, the corporation doing business as Bellewood & Brooklawn, and Seven Counties Services, which the lawsuit says operates in partnership with Uspiritus.

On July 17, Ja’Ceon Terry, 7, died while in the care of Bellewood & Brooklawn, according to a lawsuit filed by his foster parents. He had been placed with the organization by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The lawsuit says Ja’Ceon died as a result of positional asphyxia after being restrained and assaulted by employees of Bellewood & Brooklawn.

According to the lawsuits, both incidents occurred at the Brooklawn facility on Goldsmith Lane in Louisville.

The same law firm, the Law Offices of Croley & Foley in Lexington, filed both suits.

Bellewood & Brooklawn said after Ja’Ceon’s death it had dismissed two employees who were involved, increased training and re-trained staff.

“We are completely devastated by the unspeakable loss of a child in our care, Ja’Ceon Terry,” the organization said in a statement. “He should not have died on our watch. As protectors of Kentucky’s most vulnerable children, we are dedicated to making sure it never happens again. The health and safety of the Brooklawn family is always our top priority.”

In response to the lawsuit filed in Ja’Ceon’s case, the company has denied that it was negligent or liable. While it says Ja’Ceon was restrained by employees, Bellewood & Brooklawn denies that the child was assaulted by them.