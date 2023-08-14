Los Angeles mother finds murdered woman wrapped in plastic inside her son’s room (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A homicide investigation has been launched after a mother called the police to report discovering a woman wrapped in plastic in her son’s bedroom.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call on Sunday just after 1am about a possible homicide at a home in the 2200 block of Wall Street, a department spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

According to KTLA 5, the mother told officers that she walked into her son’s room after sensing a gas smell. When she went inside, she discovered what appeared to be a body.

Authorities told the publication that they found a woman wrapped in plastic in the home, and called the paramedics.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Hannah Rachel Collins, was pronounced dead at the scene, ABC7 reported.

The son has not been located as of Monday afternoon, police told the outlet. The officers also told the Los Angeles Times that they are investigating the case as a homicide.

It was not immediately clear how long the body had been in the room.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed the suspect was the 26-year-old son of the woman who called the police. He is not under arrest, but investigators are looking for him, the spokesperson said.