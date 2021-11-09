Mother of five driving Tesla dies in fiery crash near elementary school, Ohio cops say

An Ohio school district is mourning the death of a mother of five who was killed in a car crash near an elementary school.

Officials say Christy Corder was driving a 2021 Tesla Model Y during the morning of Nov. 8 when it overturned after going off the side of the road, WLWT reported. The electric vehicle then caught fire, according to the TV station.

The car being electric complicated efforts in extinguishing the fire, Capt. Mike Masterson with the Pierce Township Fire Department told WCPO.

“A standard car fire, typically, once we get the fire extinguished, it’s out. It’s done, we’re good to go,” Masterson said. “What we’re finding with this one is the batteries are shorting out on us, and they just keep generating heat and keep reigniting.”

Corder’s vehicle struck a pole during the crash, causing nearby Merwin Elementary School to lose power, according to WXIX.

Classes were canceled Nov. 8 as authorities needed a “great length of time” to manage the scene, the elementary school said.

Corder was a parent to two children in Mason City middle schools and three in high school, according to WLWT.

“Our Comet community is mourning the death of a Mason mom of 5 who died in a car crash this morning,” Mason City Schools said in a statement. “We are heartbroken for the Corder family and know that they are in need of our love, prayers and respect for their privacy.”

A GoFundMe states Corder worked at Bethesda North Hospital “and was wanting to advance further in the medical field, all while making sure her 5 children got the best in life.”

Merwin Elementary School is in Withamsville, about 18 miles east of Cincinnati.

Mom, 2-year-old tumble up to 150 feet at an Oregon waterfall as onlookers rush to help

BMW bursts into flames after plunging off highway, Texas cops say

Mom carrying toddler from beach is killed in hit-and-run crash, California family says