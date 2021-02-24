Mother of five and her son allegedly killed by victim’s boyfriend

Ny Magee

Dmarius Bozeman has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, armed criminal action and child endangerment

A Missouri man has been arrested and charged with the slaying of his girlfriend and one of her five sons.

Dmarius Bozeman, 32, reportedly called 911 and confessed to accidentally shooting his girlfriend, Khasheme Strother, 35, and her son, Raymon Hill, 20, in self-defense, per PEOPLE. The violent altercation occurred late afternoon on Feb. 17, at a townhouse on W. Pennway Terrace in Kansas City.

Read More: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri

According to KSHB, Bozeman told responding officers that he fired off two warning shots during a struggle with Strother, who was a certified nursing assistant. One of the bullets struck her in the chest, prompting Bozeman and Hill to exchange gunfire. Hill reportedly died on the scene from the injuries he sustained.

Screenshot/YouTube
Screenshot/YouTube

Strother’s three other sons – ages 12, 15 and 16 – were also in the home when the altercation took place, and were uninjured, according to the report. The boys detailed to police the events that lead up to the triple shooting. They claim Bozeman was on top of their mother prior to the killing, and she pleaded with him to “get off of her.” At one point he left the house but quickly returned and the violence escalated — resulting in Strother being fatally shot. The siblings allege Bozeman had been abusive with Strother in the past.

Bozeman has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, armed criminal action and four counts of child endangerment.

Prosecutors requested a $150,000 cash bond, according to the report.

Read More: Missouri girl, 7, and father killed while sitting in parked car

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral costs and other expenses for Strothers four other sons. Orgainizer Miechele Berkley wrote that Strother had “dedicated her life to supporting her five sons and family.”

“She was a selfless, determined woman whose goal in life was to serve others. Khasheme impacted everyone she encountered through her ambition, positive spirit, and contagious smile. Khasheme and her son, Raymon Hill Jr. were both taken tragically way too soon. We are all devastated by Khasheme and Raymon Jr.’s loss.”

The family believes Hill died protecting his mother from her abusive boyfriend.

