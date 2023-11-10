Mother of five stabs Barstow man, jacks his Dodge Dart

A 72-year-old man from Barstow was allegedly stabbed and carjacked by 34-year-old Kieaira Shanta Jackson, who at the time, had with her five young children and several loaded firearms.

A mother of five stabbed a man, stole his car, loaded it with guns and her children, then led officers on a 50-mile chase south, according to police.

The Barstow Police Department reported that at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to an attack and carjacking in the 500 block of East Virginia Way, the Food4Less parking lot and gas station.

The victim told police that he was loading groceries into his vehicle when he was approached by a woman, who police later identified as 34-year-old Kieaira Shanta Jackson.

The victim claimed that Jackson stabbed him in the chest with an unknown object, and then stole his vehicle, a white Dodge Dart sedan.

Jackson loaded five young children, ages 6 months to 9 years old, into the Dodge Dart along with several firearms.

Barstow police officers arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle leaving the parking lot. While police attempted to stop the car, Jackson led them on a pursuit onto Interstate 15, authorities said.

On the freeway, Jackson traveled more than 100 mph south, weaving in and out of traffic, and driving on the shoulder, according to police.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit on I-15 at Stoddard Wells Road in the Victor Valley, just north of Cloverleaf Junction.

The nearly 50-mile pursuit continued into the Phelan area where Jackson’s erratic driving caused the vehicle to stop, police said. Officers didn't give details on what led to the car stopping.

Jackson was arrested and found with nine loaded firearms, which included assault rifles, police reported.

The Department of Child Services arrived and took the five children into their care. The victim was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center and is expected to survive, authorities said.

Jackson was booked at the San Bernardino Sheriff Department’s High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted homicide, carjacking, felony evading, child endangerment, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm, police reported.

Jackson remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at just over $1 million.

She's expected in court on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Mother of five stabs Barstow man, jacks his Dodge Dart