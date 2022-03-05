Mother of Florida man accused in NYC Asian hate crime spree says he isn’t racist

Hate crime suspect Steven Zajonc — charged with assaulting Asian women in Manhattan in a wild hours-long rampage — still has mom in his corner.

Zajonc, a 29-year-old Florida man whose last known address is a Midtown homeless shelter, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court Friday on charged he elbowed, punched and pushed seven Asian women over two hours on Sunday.

His lawyer, Michael Feinman, told a judge he’s spoken to Zajonc’s mother in Florida. She said her son, an Army veteran, “does not have any history of any animus toward the Asian community,” Feinman stated.

“There isn’t any specific verbal statement that was made” during the assaults indicating hatred towards Asians by Zajonc, said Feinman.

“Whether or not any statements were made is still under investigation,” countered Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Neil Greenwell.

Although seven women reported being attacked, Zajonc was formally charged with assaulting only four of them. Prosecutors said other cases were still under investigation.

His rampage spanned Midtown, the Union Square area, the West Village and Nolita, authorities said.

Zajonc began by hitting a 57-year-old woman at Madison Ave. and E. 30th St. about 6:30 p.m., punching her in the face, said cops.

He then attacked a 25-year-old woman at Fifth Ave. and E. 30th St., hurting her face and arm, said police.

At 6:45 p.m., he hit a third woman, 21, in the face at Park Ave. South and E. 23rd St., and did the same to a 25-year-old at Irving Place and E. 17th St. near Union Square a few minutes later, said cops.

Next, he elbowed two victims in the face, a 19-year-old woman at Union Square East and E. 17th St. at 7:05 p.m., and a 25-year-old at E. Houston and Mott Sts. at 7:25 p.m., splitting both their lips, cops said.

He then pushed a 20-year-old woman to the ground at Broadway and E. Eighth St., just after 8:30 p.m., said cops.

“He denies the charges in this case,” said Feinman, adding that if Zajonc is incarcerated he won’t be able to get help with his mental illness.

Judge Soma Syed set bail at $25,000 cash and $50,000 bond. Zajonc will be back in court on March 9.