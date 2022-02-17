Mother of football player with sexual assault charge proclaims his "good soul" on Facebook

The mother of the North Buncombe High School football senior arrested Feb. 15 for attempted first-degree sexual assault and first-degree kidnapping described his "good soul" and dedication to community service in a Facebook post on the morning of Feb. 17.

Dina Marie Russell, the mother of 18-year-old North Buncombe senior Bryson Peters, asked for prayers on Facebook a day before his bond hearing.

"This is my kid. One of the last genuinely good souls I know on this earth," Russell wrote in the post, published at 4:35 a.m. "Always has a smile on his face. Always. Always steps up to serve our community. Always."

Peters, who was a running back on the North Buncombe football team in the fall, was arrested along with two juvenile suspects for an on-campus incident in September, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and charging documents.

"I will take any prayer you have. I have been blessed in my life journey," Russell wrote. "This young man is one of those greatest blessings. I stand strong with my son, Bryson Josiah. Nothing could make me prouder."

North Buncombe High School running back Bryson Josiah Peters has been arrested for a sex offense in connection with an incident at the school, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

When reached by the Citizen Times, Russell declined to comment.

Peters is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond and appeared on video for his first hearing Feb. 16. His bond hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.

The arrest warrants obtained by the Citizen Times state the alleged offense occurred Sept. 1-30 of 2021.

In his court appearance, Peters spoke only briefly answering “no, sir” when asked by Chief District Court Judge Calvin Hill if he needed a court-appointed lawyer.

Doug Edwards, a former assistant district attorney and Democratic candidate this year for district attorney is representing him.

Reached after the hearing, Edwards declined to comment, except to say it was “early in the court process.”

